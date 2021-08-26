x
Looking back at 8 key coronavirus developments on campus this summer

From full FDA approval of a shot to a fight brewing in Wisconsin, it's been a busy time for higher ed and vaccines.

Published Aug. 26, 2021
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

With fall terms starting at colleges across the country, the last several weeks were always bound to be busy. But key vaccination developments increased the glut of news considerably. So we put together this compilation to give you some of our most important recent stories about vaccinations on campus.

Some you likely haven't missed but may want to review, like courts upholding Indiana University's vaccine mandate or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granting full approval for Pfizer-BioNTech's shot. Others may have been more limited in scale and attention received but could be harbingers of things to come, such as state or local vaccine mandates for those at colleges.

The links below are a way to step back and see the larger picture as college leaders navigate politics, public skepticism and the law while trying to use vaccines to protect their students and employees — even as the delta variant drives a surge in infections just as in-person classes resume.

