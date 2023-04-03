Louisiana bill would impose annual reviews on tenured faculty

Proposed legislation in Louisiana would require all full- and part-time faculty at public colleges — including those with tenure — to undergo an annual performance review and would create a process for retracting tenure status from faculty who fail to meet review standards.

by state Sen. Stewart Cathey, a Republican, any faculty member who receives an inadequate performance review two years in a row or twice in three years would be placed on a year-long remediation plan.

