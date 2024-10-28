Metropolitan College of New York looks to sell main campus amid financial woes

The Metropolitan College of New York is planning to sell some of its Manhattan campus as part of an agreement struck with bondholders that will let the institution delay a $1.7 million bond payment due in November, according to

to purchase and renovate the Manhattan space.

The private nonprofit owns three floors, a ground floor lobby and additional office space in a building near Wall Street.

According to the regulatory filing, MCNY has enlisted Cushman & Wakefield as a real estate broker to sell the Manhattan campus “either in whole or in part.”

The broker lists two floors of the Manhattan building for sale

on its website

,