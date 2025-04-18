 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

Northwestern to self-fund federally threatened research

Leaders at the well-known institution said the support would sustain “vital research” until they had a “better understanding of the funding landscape.”

Published April 18, 2025
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Editor
.
The Weber Arch on Northwestern University's campus in Evanston, Ill. Joe Hendrickson via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Northwestern University will pull from its coffers to continue funding "vital research" that has been threatened by the Trump administration, the private institution announced Thursday.

Conflicting reports first surfaced last week that the administration had paused — or planned to pause — $790 million in federal research funding to Northwestern. The White House confirmed the freeze to multiple news outlets and claimed it stemmed from allegations of continued antisemitism on Northwestern's campus. Prior to the reported funding cuts, the university touted a steep decline in complaints of antisemitic discrimination.

Federal officials offered few other details at the time or since. 

As of Thursday, the university had not yet been notified of that freeze, according to a joint statement from Northwestern President Michael Schill and Board Chair Peter Barris. But the institution had received stop-work orders on some 100 federal grants"money that fuels important scientific breakthroughs," they said in the April 17 statement.

With approval from Northwestern's board, the university has committed to using its own resources to fund any research that is subjected to a stop-work order or impacted by a federal funding freeze.

"This support is intended to keep these projects going until we have a better understanding of the funding landscape," Schill and Barris said.

The pair did not say how long Northwestern could afford to sustain its current slate of projects if the federal government did indeed pull all funding. The university on Friday did not immediately respond to questions on that or on how it plans to fund the research.

"We continue to urge fiscal responsibility, including the conservative use of funds to help minimize University risk and extend the time that Northwestern can support our research community," Schill and Barris said.

Their statement linked to a newly published website sharing the impact of Northwestern's scientific research. The research ranges from studies of neonatal care to treatment for Alzheimer’s and supports about 14,500 jobs nationwide, according to the university. 

Filed Under: Finance

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Gale Digital Scholar Lab Adds New Personalization and Visualization Features to Deliver Greate…
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
April 02, 2025
Pathify Introduces Delegated Access, Elevating Student Support and Family Engagement in Higher…
From Pathify
April 04, 2025
CICU Selects FortifyData as Cyber GRC Partner for Member Institutions
From FortifyData
April 02, 2025
JP Conte Shares How Mentorship Can Close the Information Gap
From Lupine Crest Capital
April 01, 2025
Editors' picks
Latest in Finance
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.