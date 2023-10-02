New College of Florida settles disability complaint with Education Department

New College of Florida said Thursday it settled with the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights over allegations it was discriminating against people with disabilities.

In September, OCR began investigating the public liberal arts institution for failing to make its website and social media accounts equally accessible to all users.

College leaders said they would correct the issues over the next eight months, but did not give further details on how they would comply with

federal disability standards