 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

New College of Florida settles disability complaint with Education Department

The public institution said noncompliant aspects of its web presence stemmed from “years of inattentiveness.”

Published Oct. 2, 2023
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Associate Editor
New College of Florida
The Jane Bancroft Cook Library at the New College of Florida. The image by Enunnally55 is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • New College of Florida said Thursday it settled with the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights over allegations it was discriminating against people with disabilities.
  • In September, OCR began investigating the public liberal arts institution for failing to make its website and social media accounts equally accessible to all users.
  • College leaders said they would correct the issues over the next eight months, but did not give further details on how they would comply with federal disability standards. OCR has struck similar agreements with other public Florida universities over “nearly identical website issues,” the college said.

Dive Insight:

OCR met with New College staff on Sept. 13, and convened an accessibility committee shortly thereafter to begin correcting the flagged issues. The college did not detail in a news release what those problems were.

The college blamed its compliance failures on "years of inattentiveness" and said its leaders immediately addressed OCR's concerns.

“We hold ourselves to the highest standard of compliance and recognize the importance of ensuring the New College website is effective for all users, including users with disabilities,” Richard Corcoran, New College's interim president, said in a statement Thursday.

Shortly after OCR began investigating, the institution said it was confident the agency would find the anonymous disability complaint meritless, and dismissed it as a headline-grabbing stunt.

The college is facing another complaint that it repeatedly discriminated against protected groups, like LGBTQ students. OCR has not publicly announced if it opened an investigation into the accusation. The complaint states one of the new trustees openly mocked a transgender employee and students.

Corcoran was dismissive of the allegations in a Friday essay in The Federalist.

"Make no mistake, the goal here is to weaponize the department’s Office of Civil Rights and return power to those who nearly destroyed New College via a noxious combination of radical ideology and stunning administrative ineptitude," he wrote.

New College has garnered extensive national attention following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' installation of several right-wing voices on the institution's board.

The start of New College’s fall semester has been marked by chaos, including a mass resignation of faculty that dramatically reduced course options.

The newly conservative board appointed Corcoran — a staunch DeSantis ally — as the college's interim leader after it fired former president Patricia Okker in January. Corcoran is a finalist to become permanent president.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

  • Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Trendline

    Student Success

    Explore how universities are working to boost student outcomes by integrating remedial education, providing mental health tools and making education more accessible. 

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
  • A woman sits on the steps of her college while doing research on her laptop.
    Image attribution tooltip
    PeopleImages via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip

    Massachusetts governor OKs $50M for free community college

    The $56 billion spending package also grants in-state tuition rates to high schoolers without permanent immigrant status.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated Aug. 11, 2023

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
ProfCon 2024: Uniting Industry Educators in Business, Communication, and Marketing
From Stukent
September 27, 2023
Breakout Learning Launches Beta of AI-Moderated and Graded Small-Group Discussion Platform for…
From Breakout Learning
September 18, 2023
Association of College and University Educators Announces Second Annual National Higher Educat…
From Association of College and University Educators (ACUE)
September 19, 2023
“Hawkes Learning Poised for Growth with Recapitalization by Golden Vision Capital Americas”
From Hawkes Learning
September 19, 2023
Editors' picks
  • Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Trendline

    Student Success

    Explore how universities are working to boost student outcomes by integrating remedial education, providing mental health tools and making education more accessible. 

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
  • A woman sits on the steps of her college while doing research on her laptop.
    Image attribution tooltip
    PeopleImages via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip

    Massachusetts governor OKs $50M for free community college

    The $56 billion spending package also grants in-state tuition rates to high schoolers without permanent immigrant status.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated Aug. 11, 2023
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell