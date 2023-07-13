NLRB: Duke University doctoral students can vote to unionize

, rejecting a challenge from institution officials who argued they were not employees.

, rejecting a challenge from institution officials who argued they were not employees.

, rejecting a challenge from institution officials who argued they were not employees.

, rejecting a challenge from institution officials who argued they were not employees.

, rejecting a challenge from institution officials who argued they were not employees.

, rejecting a challenge from institution officials who argued they were not employees.

from 2016 finding that graduate students who work as teaching or research assistants at private institutions have collective bargaining rights.

from 2016 finding that graduate students who work as teaching or research assistants at private institutions have collective bargaining rights.

from 2016 finding that graduate students who work as teaching or research assistants at private institutions have collective bargaining rights.

from 2016 finding that graduate students who work as teaching or research assistants at private institutions have collective bargaining rights.

from 2016 finding that graduate students who work as teaching or research assistants at private institutions have collective bargaining rights.

from 2016 finding that graduate students who work as teaching or research assistants at private institutions have collective bargaining rights.