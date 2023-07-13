 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

NLRB: Duke University doctoral students can vote to unionize

The private nonprofit university in North Carolina argued to the labor board that graduate students aren’t employees.

Published July 13, 2023
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Senior Reporter
The Duke University chapel
Doctoral students at Duke University, pictured above, will vote this month whether to unionize following the greenlight from the National Labor Relations Board. Retrieved from Wikimedia Commons.
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Duke University doctoral students may vote to unionize, the National Labor Relations Board ruled this week, rejecting a challenge from institution officials who argued they were not employees. 
  • University administrators sought to overturn an NLRB decision from 2016 finding that graduate students who work as teaching or research assistants at private institutions have collective bargaining rights. 
  • About 2,500 doctoral students will now hold an election on whether to unionize. A Duke spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Dive Insight:

The spotlight has been on graduate student student unions for almost a year, in part because of high-profile strikes at the University of California system and Rutgers and Temple universities.

Of course, graduate student unions’ efforts at public colleges have been intensifying for decades. But at private colleges, graduate unions were barred from striking until the 2016 NLRB ruling.

Duke graduate workers tried to unionize after the NLRB decision, but a vote failed in 2017. At the time, Duke officials had refused to acknowledge a potential union to a regional labor board.

It made a similar argument that doctoral students aren’t employees, as workers started mounting another unionization effort this year.

The NLRB didn’t buy it.

“I find that PhD students who provide instructional services in undergraduate or graduate-level courses or labs and who are compensated by and subject to the direction and control of Duke University are employees within the meaning” of the National Labor Relations Act, Lisa Henderson, NLRB regional director, wrote in the ruling. 

Ballots for the graduate union will be mailed out later this month and counted in August, per the ruling.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
ProctorEdu Revolutionizes Exam Proctoring, Ensuring Academic Integrity in the Digital Era
From Proctoredu
June 29, 2023
Yellowdig Presents Education 3.0 Conference
From Yellowdig
July 11, 2023
300 Colleges and Universities Expand Access to Mental Health Resources for Millions of Student…
From TimelyCare
June 27, 2023
GradGuard Encourages Students and Families to Protect Their Financial Future on National Insur…
From GradGuard
June 28, 2023
Editors' picks
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell