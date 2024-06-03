Education Department civil rights cases eclipse prior year’s record high

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights once again saw a record-breaking number of complaints in 2023 against K-12 and higher education institutions, surpassing the previous all-time high set just a year prior, according to its annual report released Wednesday.

The report has prompted outcry from civil rights groups calling on Congress for increased funding of the agency's civil rights enforcement arm. GLSEN, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, called for a $22 million increase — the same amount requested by the Biden administration for FY 2025 — for the office, primarily to resolve Title IX complaints on sex discrimination in schools.

"These resolutions highlight both progress and the ongoing challenges in creating safe and inclusive learning environments," said GLSEN Executive Director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers in a statement. "The OCR’s report clearly shows that schools still have much work to do to comply with Title IX and protect all students from discrimination."

The report "shows an urgent need for more resources and staff to carry out its mission," concurred The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights in a press release. "Although we commend OCR for its attention to thorough and rapid investigations of complaints, especially in a year with the highest number of complaints filed on record, too many students are still waiting.”

The calls come on the heels of funding pleas from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who asked Congress in early May for increased OCR funding so the office could hire additional staff to help resolve a climbing caseload.



The OCR report released on Wednesday confirms its high caseload: