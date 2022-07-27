Over 1,700 colleges won’t require SAT, ACT for fall 2023, up from same point last year

More than 1,700 colleges and universities so far are not requiring students to submit SAT and ACT scores when they apply for admission for fall 2023, only a slightly lower number of institutions than the previous admissions cycle.

The latest count comes from FairTest, an organization advocating for limited applications of standardized assessments.

At this time last year

, FairTest had pinpointed more than 1,600 colleges not requiring standardized tests.

It eventually identified