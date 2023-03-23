Over 40% of college students said they considered stopping out in six-month period

More than 40% of college students considered withdrawing from their programs during a six-month period in 2022, according to

More than 40% of college students considered withdrawing from their programs during a six-month period in 2022, according to

More than 40% of college students considered withdrawing from their programs during a six-month period in 2022, according to

More than 40% of college students considered withdrawing from their programs during a six-month period in 2022, according to

More than 40% of college students considered withdrawing from their programs during a six-month period in 2022, according to

More than 40% of college students considered withdrawing from their programs during a six-month period in 2022, according to

Of those students who mulled stopping out, more than half attributed those musings to emotional stress, including nearly 70% of bachelor’s degree students who considered stopping out.

Of those students who mulled stopping out, more than half attributed those musings to emotional stress, including nearly 70% of bachelor’s degree students who considered stopping out.

Of those students who mulled stopping out, more than half attributed those musings to emotional stress, including nearly 70% of bachelor’s degree students who considered stopping out.

Of those students who mulled stopping out, more than half attributed those musings to emotional stress, including nearly 70% of bachelor’s degree students who considered stopping out.

Of those students who mulled stopping out, more than half attributed those musings to emotional stress, including nearly 70% of bachelor’s degree students who considered stopping out.

Of those students who mulled stopping out, more than half attributed those musings to emotional stress, including nearly 70% of bachelor’s degree students who considered stopping out.