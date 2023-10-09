PASSHE finds silver lining amid 2.2% drop in fall enrollment

this fall to 82,688 students, continuing over a decade of steady declines, according to preliminary data released Monday.

this fall to 82,688 students, continuing over a decade of steady declines, according to preliminary data released Monday.

this fall to 82,688 students, continuing over a decade of steady declines, according to preliminary data released Monday.

this fall to 82,688 students, continuing over a decade of steady declines, according to preliminary data released Monday.

this fall to 82,688 students, continuing over a decade of steady declines, according to preliminary data released Monday.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s

reason to celebrate. First-time enrollment across the system’s 10 schools now rests at 16,203 students.

reason to celebrate. First-time enrollment across the system’s 10 schools now rests at 16,203 students.

reason to celebrate. First-time enrollment across the system’s 10 schools now rests at 16,203 students.

reason to celebrate. First-time enrollment across the system’s 10 schools now rests at 16,203 students.

reason to celebrate. First-time enrollment across the system’s 10 schools now rests at 16,203 students.

However, system leaders pointed to a 3.4% increase among first-time students as

However, system leaders pointed to a 3.4% increase among first-time students as

However, system leaders pointed to a 3.4% increase among first-time students as

However, system leaders pointed to a 3.4% increase among first-time students as

However, system leaders pointed to a 3.4% increase among first-time students as

The system’s biggest declines were among two nascent colleges recently created through a merger of six financially struggling institutions

.

The Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania’s enrollment fell to 11,108 students, down 8.1%