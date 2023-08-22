Petition emerges to save Dickinson State arts programs amid $1M deficit

A petition has emerged to save Dickinson State University art majors as the president of the North Dakota public college looks to cut its academic programs.

A petition has emerged to save Dickinson State University art majors as the president of the North Dakota public college looks to cut its academic programs.

A petition has emerged to save Dickinson State University art majors as the president of the North Dakota public college looks to cut its academic programs.

A petition has emerged to save Dickinson State University art majors as the president of the North Dakota public college looks to cut its academic programs.

A petition has emerged to save Dickinson State University art majors as the president of the North Dakota public college looks to cut its academic programs.

A petition has emerged to save Dickinson State University art majors as the president of the North Dakota public college looks to cut its academic programs.

As of Tuesday afternoon,

the petition