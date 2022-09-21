 Skip to main content
President Speaks: College leaders weigh in on today's most pressing issues in higher ed

Presidents and chancellors showcase their best ideas and strongest arguments in this series of columns.

Published Sept. 21, 2022
College leaders have a unique vantage point into today’s most pressing issues. 

The places they oversee — college campuses — are a hotbed for political issues, from recent debates about abortion rights and coronavirus restrictions to perennial discussions, such as those concerning free speech. 

Presidents and chancellors also have daily interactions with influential groups including wealthy donors, federal and state lawmakers, students fresh out of high school, and adult students who are seeking to boost their skills for the workforce. College leaders must balance answering to these groups while carrying out the missions of their institutions, which sometimes requires making unpopular decisions and delivering hard truths. 

Because the position of college president gives special insight into today’s biggest challenges — in both higher ed and beyond — we started our recurring President Speaks column. It is a place for leaders to share how they’re overcoming problems plaguing colleges, personal stories from their campuses and visions for a better future.

You can read the entries from the past year below.

We're looking for submissions to the President Speaks column. Please don't hesitate to reach out if you're interested in writing one. 

Company Announcements

