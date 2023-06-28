Rising interest rates could reduce public colleges’ adjusted net pension liabilities, Moody’s says

Rising interest rates could improve public colleges’ balance sheets by reducing their adjusted net pension liabilities, according to a new report from

Rising interest rates could improve public colleges’ balance sheets by reducing their adjusted net pension liabilities, according to a new report from

Rising interest rates could improve public colleges’ balance sheets by reducing their adjusted net pension liabilities, according to a new report from

Rising interest rates could improve public colleges’ balance sheets by reducing their adjusted net pension liabilities, according to a new report from

Rising interest rates could improve public colleges’ balance sheets by reducing their adjusted net pension liabilities, according to a new report from

However, public colleges’ pension obligations could still increase if plans experience investment losses as inflation drives up personnel costs. Higher wages would lead to colleges more rapidly accumulating pension liabilities.

However, public colleges’ pension obligations could still increase if plans experience investment losses as inflation drives up personnel costs. Higher wages would lead to colleges more rapidly accumulating pension liabilities.

However, public colleges’ pension obligations could still increase if plans experience investment losses as inflation drives up personnel costs. Higher wages would lead to colleges more rapidly accumulating pension liabilities.

However, public colleges’ pension obligations could still increase if plans experience investment losses as inflation drives up personnel costs. Higher wages would lead to colleges more rapidly accumulating pension liabilities.

However, public colleges’ pension obligations could still increase if plans experience investment losses as inflation drives up personnel costs. Higher wages would lead to colleges more rapidly accumulating pension liabilities.

Most public universities participate in their state’s multi-employer pension plan, so they cannot make changes to mitigate those concerns on their own, Moody's said.