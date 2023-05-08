Rutgers workers approve new contracts following historic strike

Members of three unions representing Rutgers University’s educators, researchers, librarians and clinicians voted Monday to approve new contracts, a development that came just weeks after they ended the college’s first strike in history.

Members of three unions representing Rutgers University’s educators, researchers, librarians and clinicians voted Monday to approve new contracts, a development that came just weeks after they ended the college’s first strike in history.

Members of three unions representing Rutgers University’s educators, researchers, librarians and clinicians voted Monday to approve new contracts, a development that came just weeks after they ended the college’s first strike in history.

Members of three unions representing Rutgers University’s educators, researchers, librarians and clinicians voted Monday to approve new contracts, a development that came just weeks after they ended the college’s first strike in history.

Members of three unions representing Rutgers University’s educators, researchers, librarians and clinicians voted Monday to approve new contracts, a development that came just weeks after they ended the college’s first strike in history.

Members of three unions representing Rutgers University’s educators, researchers, librarians and clinicians voted Monday to approve new contracts, a development that came just weeks after they ended the college’s first strike in history.

About 93% of members ratified the five separate contracts, according to the unions’ announcement. They touted pay raises, as well as better job security for adjunct faculty members.

About 93% of members ratified the five separate contracts, according to the unions’ announcement. They touted pay raises, as well as better job security for adjunct faculty members.

About 93% of members ratified the five separate contracts, according to the unions’ announcement. They touted pay raises, as well as better job security for adjunct faculty members.

About 93% of members ratified the five separate contracts, according to the unions’ announcement. They touted pay raises, as well as better job security for adjunct faculty members.

About 93% of members ratified the five separate contracts, according to the unions’ announcement. They touted pay raises, as well as better job security for adjunct faculty members.

About 93% of members ratified the five separate contracts, according to the unions’ announcement. They touted pay raises, as well as better job security for adjunct faculty members.