Skillsoft adds Coursera integration, citing demand for deep learning libraries

Employers that use Skillsoft and Coursera will now have access to both providers through a single platform,

Employers that use Skillsoft and Coursera will now have access to both providers through a single platform,

Employers that use Skillsoft and Coursera will now have access to both providers through a single platform,

Employers that use Skillsoft and Coursera will now have access to both providers through a single platform,

Employers that use Skillsoft and Coursera will now have access to both providers through a single platform,

Employers that use Skillsoft and Coursera will now have access to both providers through a single platform,