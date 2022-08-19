Skillsoft adds Coursera integration, citing demand for deep learning libraries

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Employers that use Skillsoft and Coursera will now have access to both providers through a single platform, the companies announced Aug. 10 .

The move, which brings Coursera offerings into a Skillsoft platform, was a response to employers’ reported challenges finding learning solutions with deep enough libraries. “Helping organizations around the world bridge critical skills gaps is no small task, and we recognize the value and importance of partnering with fellow industry leaders to make learning as widely accessible as possible,” said Apratim Purakayastha, Skillsoft’s chief product and technology officer, in a statement.

Clients will have access to Coursera’s leadership and business content, among other things, and also can add custom content, according to the announcement.

Many employers are leaning on learning and development to see them through the reported labor shortage, opting to “build” rather than “buy” talent.

Upskilling may not only address a workplace’s skills gaps, but also may boost retention. Josh Bersin, president and founder of talent advisory firm Bersin & Associates, said as much in a statement Aug. 10: “If workers can build skills that will amplify their career growth potential and find opportunities to apply those skills and grow their careers within your organization,” he said, “they will be less likely to leave in search of those opportunities outside your organization.”

But because many workers are experiencing burnout due to that shortage, employers will have to implement learning benefits carefully, experts recently told HR Dive. Namely, learning and development pros should design training so that it’s digestible; communicate the purpose of the training; and offer slack when workers are slow to fulfill training requirements, sources said.

Coursera’s enterprise segment increased revenue by 55% to $43.7 million in the second quarter of this year, it said in July. The company ended the quarter with 958 enterprise customers, up 64% year over year. That increase came as revenue from the company’s degree segment declined 4% to $11.4 million.