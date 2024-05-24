St. Catherine University eliminates staff roles as it grapples with deficits

staff roles as it grapples with annual budget deficits

staff roles as it grapples with annual budget deficits

staff roles as it grapples with annual budget deficits

staff roles as it grapples with annual budget deficits

staff roles as it grapples with annual budget deficits

staff roles as it grapples with annual budget deficits

The institution confirmed for Higher Ed Dive that it eliminated six staff positions with the closure of its early childhood center and another five in various other units

The institution confirmed for Higher Ed Dive that it eliminated six staff positions with the closure of its early childhood center and another five in various other units

The institution confirmed for Higher Ed Dive that it eliminated six staff positions with the closure of its early childhood center and another five in various other units

The institution confirmed for Higher Ed Dive that it eliminated six staff positions with the closure of its early childhood center and another five in various other units

The institution confirmed for Higher Ed Dive that it eliminated six staff positions with the closure of its early childhood center and another five in various other units

While it didn’t specify numbers, St. Catherine said the employment of "a few" faculty members ended when their temporary contracts lapsed, but asserted it did not terminate or choose not to renew any contracts.

It also said