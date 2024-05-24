 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

St. Catherine University eliminates staff roles as it grapples with deficits

The Catholic women’s university has faced multimillion-dollar operating deficits in recent years.

Published May 24, 2024
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
Looking up at Derham Hall and Our Lady of Victory Chapel.
St. Catherine University, in Minnesota. The institution eliminated 11 staff roles recently. The image by McGhiever is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

Dive Brief:

  • St. Catherine University, in Minnesota, has cut 11 staff roles as it grapples with annual budget deficits.
  • The institution confirmed for Higher Ed Dive that it eliminated six staff positions with the closure of its early childhood center and another five in various other units.
  • While it didn’t specify numbers, St. Catherine said the employment of "a few" faculty members ended when their temporary contracts lapsed, but asserted it did not terminate or choose not to renew any contracts.  It also said “a number of” faculty retired this year and others have left for new jobs.

Dive Insight:

St. Catherine is one of an ever-growing cohort of colleges making cuts — both modest and large — to bring their budgets in line with falling tuition revenue and a tough operating environment.

The institution posted an operating deficit of $19 million for the fiscal year that ended May 2023 after racking up a $9.5 million deficit the year before, according to its latest financials. Total revenues decreased by about $6.5 million year to year year while expenses rose by $3 million. Tuition revenue, specifically, fell 7.7% from fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2023.

St. Catherine had 3,577 students in fall 2022, down 24.3% from 2017 and about a third from 2010 levels, according to federal data. 

Not helping financial matters, a former dean of St. Catherine’s nursing school was recently charged with embezzling $400,000 from the university. 

Based in St. Paul, St. Catherine says it is the largest Catholic women’s college in the country. In 2023, women made up 99.7% of enrollment at the university’s College for Women, its undergraduate program for traditional students.

Starting July, St. Catherine will have a new president, Marcheta Evans, currently chancellor of Bloomfield College of Montclair State University, in New Jersey. Evans will be St. Catherine’s first African American president following President Becky Roloff’s retirement. 

Jean Wincek, chair of the university’s board, praised Evans for her “embrace of the Catholic intellectual tradition, emphasizing scholarly inquiry and social justice teaching.”

Editors' picks

  • Professor teaching in a college classroom
    Image attribution tooltip
    monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    7 higher education trends to watch in 2024

    Colleges will likely grapple with continued consolidation, the rise of artificial intelligence and more attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated Jan. 8, 2024
  • A beauty school student practices cutting and styling hair on a dummy.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Kemal Yildirim via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip

    Education Department sued over gainful employment rule

    The American Association of Cosmetology Schools said the rule is based on a “flawed” debt-to-earnings ratio.

    By Laura Spitalniak • Jan. 5, 2024

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
GradGuard Strengthens Tuition Protection Program to Include Loss of Employment Protection
From GradGuard
May 07, 2024
University of Missouri System Selects Terra Dotta for Global Engagement Management
From Terra Dotta
May 13, 2024
Past-Due Accounts Leave Millions Owed to Universities, Survey Finds
From ECSI
May 23, 2024
Campus Kaizen Announces Bill Gunger as Chief Operating Officer
From Campus Kaizen, LLC
May 20, 2024
Editors' picks
  • Professor teaching in a college classroom
    Image attribution tooltip
    monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip
    Deep Dive

    7 higher education trends to watch in 2024

    Colleges will likely grapple with continued consolidation, the rise of artificial intelligence and more attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion.

    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Updated Jan. 8, 2024
  • A beauty school student practices cutting and styling hair on a dummy.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Kemal Yildirim via Getty Images
    Image attribution tooltip

    Education Department sued over gainful employment rule

    The American Association of Cosmetology Schools said the rule is based on a “flawed” debt-to-earnings ratio.

    By Laura Spitalniak • Jan. 5, 2024
Latest in Faculty and Staff
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell