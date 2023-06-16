Texas enacts law restricting transgender athletes at public colleges

Transgender athletes in Texas’ public colleges will no longer be able to participate in sports that correspond with their gender identities

Transgender athletes in Texas’ public colleges will no longer be able to participate in sports that correspond with their gender identities

Transgender athletes in Texas’ public colleges will no longer be able to participate in sports that correspond with their gender identities

Transgender athletes in Texas’ public colleges will no longer be able to participate in sports that correspond with their gender identities

Transgender athletes in Texas’ public colleges will no longer be able to participate in sports that correspond with their gender identities

Transgender athletes in Texas’ public colleges will no longer be able to participate in sports that correspond with their gender identities

, proclaimed the state was acting to “to safeguard women's collegiate sports,” despite few transgender college athletes

, proclaimed the state was acting to “to safeguard women's collegiate sports,” despite few transgender college athletes

, proclaimed the state was acting to “to safeguard women's collegiate sports,” despite few transgender college athletes

, proclaimed the state was acting to “to safeguard women's collegiate sports,” despite few transgender college athletes

, proclaimed the state was acting to “to safeguard women's collegiate sports,” despite few transgender college athletes

, proclaimed the state was acting to “to safeguard women's collegiate sports,” despite few transgender college athletes