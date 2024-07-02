 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

State employees in Texas not subject to overtime rule, judge holds

The ruling, which relies on the decision overturning the Chevron doctrine, likely foreshadows similar pending challenges, attorneys said.

Published July 2, 2024
Emilie Shumway's headshot
Editor
A U.S. Department of Labor sign is see outside the agency.
A U.S. Department of Labor sign stands outside the agency in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 6, 2023. While the Friday ruling only applies to Texas state employees, it could portend a nationwide blow to the DOL's overtime rule. Kate Tornone/Higher Ed Dive

First published on

HR Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • The State of Texas will not need to abide by the U.S. Department of Labor’s new overtime rule — which changes the threshold at which workers qualify for overtime from an annual salary of $35,568 to $43,888 beginning Monday — following a preliminary injunction request granted Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Sean Jordan.
  • Texas filed its lawsuit June 3, arguing that in raising the salary bar, the department exceeded its authority by classifying executive, administrative and professional employees — so-called “EAP” employees — as nonexempt based on their salary, not their bona fide job duties (State of Texas v. U.S. Department of Labor, et. al.). The judge agreed that the rule is likely unlawful.
  • In his decision, Jordan invoked Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Chevron doctrine, which came down earlier the very same day.

Dive Insight:

“In the analysis that follows, the Court carefully follows Loper Bright’s controlling guidance and the APA [Administrative Procedure Act],” Jordan wrote in the decision — potentially the earliest in what is likely to be a slew of judicial action based on Friday’s landmark Supreme Court decision. 

Relying on the Administrative Procedure Act, Texas referred to DOL’s 2024 changes to the EAP exemption as “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, or otherwise not in accordance with law.” 

In its passage of the Fair Labor Standards Act, Congress exempted EAP employees but did not define those terms, Jordan noted. “An examination of the ordinary meaning of the EAP Exemption’s undefined terms shows that the Exemption turns on an employee’s functions and duties, requiring only that they fit one of the three listed, i.e., ‘executive,’ ‘administrative,’ or ‘professional capacity,’” Jordan wrote. “The exemption does not turn on compensation.”

Many lawsuits challenging regulatory interpretations this spring have relied on the APA’s “arbitrary and capricious” argument. Among the plaintiffs are 18 red states that sued the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in late April over its new harassment guidelines and a group of insurance industry affiliates seeking to stop DOL’s update to the definition of an investment advice fiduciary under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

Business groups led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce also used the claim when they challenged the National Labor Relations Board’s joint employer rule — a case the groups similarly won in a Friday decision issued the Monday before the rule was slated to take effect.

Although the State of Texas sought a nationwide injunction, Jordan limited the scope of his decision to the plaintiff alone. “Here, the only party before the Court is the State of Texas, in its capacity as an employer, suing to prevent the 2024 Rule from going into effect,” Jordan wrote. “Texas has put on evidence of its own injuries as an employer, but has not otherwise offered any evidence of injuries to other entities or individuals.”

However, the same judge presides over a challenge to the rule several business groups filed in May. “This decision may foreshadow a similar result in that case, as well as in a case pending in the Fifth Circuit that challenges the DOL’s authority to issue any salary requirement,” attorneys from Jackson Lewis noted in a Friday blog post

For now, the overtime rule takes effect Monday for all covered employers other than the State of Texas.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Gale Literature Resource Center Enhances to Support Primary Source Literacy and Instruction in…
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
June 27, 2024
College Excellence is Championed at Second Annual National Higher Education Teaching Conferen…
From ACUE
June 21, 2024
Joyce University Expands Nursing Education Footprint to Wisconsin, Continues Growth
From Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences
June 26, 2024
GradGuard Expands Social Purpose Entity, College Life Protected to Support Higher Education In…
From GradGuard
June 20, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell