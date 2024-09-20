From an antitrust lawsuit targeting six major publishers to a private nonprofit college in Chicago looking to downsize its academic offerings, here are the top-line figures from some of our biggest stories of the week.
This week in 5 numbers: Academic publishers hit with antitrust lawsuit
We're rounding top recent stories, from a legal complaint targeting free peer review to a Chicago college looking to cut academic programs.
By the numbers
$3.8 billion
The revenue Elsevier’s peer-reviewed journals brought in during 2023, according to a class-action antitrust lawsuit against six major academic publishers. The complaint in part alleges that Elsevier and other companies maintain high profits at the expense of academics, who provide peer-review services for free.
10
The academic programs Columbia College Chicago’s top administrators have recommended cutting. The provost also wants to consolidate another 26 programs down to 10, with final decisions expected early next year.
$22,000
The sticker price to attend Hartwick College, a private nonprofit in New York, starting with the 2025-26 academic year. Officials said they’re slashing the institution’s listed tuition and fees — which were projected to rise to $59,359 that year — to bring more transparency to the student experience.
6,000
The estimated combined enrollment of both Gannon University, in Pennsylvania, and Ursuline College, in Ohio. The two Catholic institutions have signed a letter of intent to combine under Gannon, they announced this week.
$93.3 million
The value of property and other assets owned by the University of the Arts, according to its Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing late last week. The Philadelphia-based institution, which abruptly shuttered in the summer, is facing $69 million in claims secured by its property and another $5.2 million of unsecured claims.