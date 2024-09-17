Gannon University and Ursuline College eye a combination

to combine under the Gannon umbrella, the Catholic nonprofit institutions said Monday.

to combine under the Gannon umbrella, the Catholic nonprofit institutions said Monday.

to combine under the Gannon umbrella, the Catholic nonprofit institutions said Monday.

to combine under the Gannon umbrella, the Catholic nonprofit institutions said Monday.

to combine under the Gannon umbrella, the Catholic nonprofit institutions said Monday.

Under the proposed strategic partnership, Gannon would replace the Ursuline Sisters as the sole member of the Ursuline College Corp., according to an

FAQ page

devoted to the combination.