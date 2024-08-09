From one Catholic university acquiring another one to a public institution planning dozens of faculty job cuts, here are our top-line figures from some of the biggest stories of the week.
This week in 5 numbers: 2 Catholic universities in Iowa to combine
By the numbers
80
The rough number of miles between St. Ambrose University and Mount Mercy University. The two Catholic institutions in Iowa plan to combine next year to share resources and reduce costs.
30
The faculty positions Frostburg State University plans to cut by the fall 2025 term to help plug a $7.7 million budget hole. Leaders at the public Maryland institution expect to cut an additional 15 jobs by spring 2026.
10+
The years that Liberty University and Virginia Technical Institute had worked together on the university's technical studies program. Liberty recently announced that it acquired VTI’s “educational components” to provide students with career pathways that don’t require four-year degrees.
$600 million
The money Bloomberg Philanthropies is donating to the nation’s four historically Black medical colleges to help grow their endowments and diversify the medical field. The organization is also giving $5 million to the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine, a school that will open in New Orleans.
2
The months that the full release of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid could be delayed this year. The U.S. Department of Education said it will test the 2025-26 FAFSA with a limited number of students and colleges beginning Oct. 1 before making the form available to all applicants by Dec. 1.