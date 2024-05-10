From heavy cuts potentially coming to St. Cloud State University to an accreditor noting that Keystone College may close, here are the top-line figures from some of our biggest stories of the week.
This week in 5 numbers: Heavy cuts come to St. Cloud State
By the numbers
46
The number of degree programs that officials at St. Cloud State University recommended eliminating to help address a $5.5 million budget deficit. The plan also calls for cutting 13% of faculty positions.
156
The number of years Keystone College, a private nonprofit in Pennsylvania, has been operating. Its accreditor, Middle States Commission on Higher Education, gave Keystone until Aug. 1 to prove it is compliant with the agency’s standards or risk losing accreditation.
51%
The share of adults not enrolled in postsecondary education who said they were likely to pursue a credential in the next five years, according to a new report from Lumina Foundation and Gallup. That’s the highest rate recorded since the pair began the annual survey in 2020.
14
The number of nonteaching staff positions that Columbus State Community College is cutting. The move comes as the Ohio institution is grappling with a $6.8 million budget deficit.
3.3%
The percentage the University of Minnesota’s costs are expected to increase in fiscal 2025 compared to the prior year, according to its latest budget plan. The public institution's proposal calls for slashing its budget and raising tuition.