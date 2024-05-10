 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

This week in 5 numbers: Heavy cuts come to St. Cloud State

We’re rounding up some of our top recent stories, from a program review at a public university to a private nonprofit under accreditor scrutiny.

Published May 10, 2024
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
College students walk down a pathway.
vm via Getty Images

From heavy cuts potentially coming to St. Cloud State University to an accreditor noting that Keystone College may close, here are the top-line figures from some of our biggest stories of the week. 

By the numbers
 
46
The number of degree programs that officials at St. Cloud State University recommended eliminating to help address a $5.5 million budget deficit. The plan also calls for cutting 13% of faculty positions.
 
156
The number of years Keystone College, a private nonprofit in Pennsylvania, has been operating. Its accreditor, Middle States Commission on Higher Education, gave Keystone until Aug. 1 to prove it is compliant with the agency’s standards or risk losing accreditation.
 
51%
The share of adults not enrolled in postsecondary education who said they were likely to pursue a credential in the next five years, according to a new report from Lumina Foundation and Gallup. That’s the highest rate recorded since the pair began the annual survey in 2020.
 
14
The number of nonteaching staff positions that Columbus State Community College is cutting. The move comes as the Ohio institution is grappling with a $6.8 million budget deficit.
 
3.3%
The percentage the University of Minnesota’s costs are expected to increase in fiscal 2025 compared to the prior year, according to its latest budget plan. The public institution's proposal calls for slashing its budget and raising tuition.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Gale Digital Scholar Lab Expands to Help Students Present and Share Digital Humanities Research
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
April 24, 2024
GradGuard Strengthens Tuition Protection Program to Include Loss of Employment Protection
From GradGuard
May 07, 2024
Yellowdig Named in TIME World's Top EdTech Rising Stars of 2024
From Yellowdig
April 23, 2024
AI-Powered Advising Doubles College Student Satisfaction and Yields Administrative ROI by $1M+…
From Advisor.AI
April 24, 2024
Editors' picks
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell