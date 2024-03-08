From Notre Dame College announcing plans to close to Valparaiso University weighing academic cuts, here are the top-line figures from some of our biggest recent stories.
This week in 5 numbers: Another faith-based college plans to close
We’re rounding up some of our top recent stories, from Notre Dame College’s planned closure to Valparaiso’s potential academic cuts.
By the numbers
1,444
The number of students who were enrolled at Notre Dame College in fall 2022, down 37% from 2014. The Roman Catholic college recently said it would close after the spring term, citing declining enrollment, along with rising costs and significant debt.
28
The number of academic programs that Valparaiso University may eliminate. Eric Johnson, the Indiana institution’s provost, said it offers too many majors, minors and graduate degrees in relation to its enrollment.
190+
The number of U.S. colleges that told the National Association for College Admission Counseling that they extended their decision deadlines past the traditional May 1 date. A majority of those who say they’re pushing back their dates are extending them to May 15 or June 1.
$14M
The fine that Liberty University must pay for violating the Clery Act, a campus safety law. The U.S. Department of Education also said Tuesday that the Virginia evangelical institution agreed to spend $2 million over the next two years to bolster its campus safety.
2
The number of private Massachusetts colleges that face increased financial oversight from the state’s higher education department. The agency said last month that it couldn’t confirm the two institutions, Northpoint Bible College and Boston Baptist College, would be able to stay open through the next academic year.