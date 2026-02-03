 Skip to main content
Top takeaways for college presidents from AAC&U’s conference

Leaders at the annual American Association of Colleges and Universities meeting shared insights into how they tackle their most pressing issues.

Published Feb. 3, 2026
Attendees register for the American Association of Colleges and Universities′ annual meeting on Jan. 22, 2026, in Washington, D.C. Laura Spitalniak/Higher Ed Dive

College presidents have a wide range of roles, from institutional defender to student advocate. But those responsibilities come with tough questions that leaders must ask themselves: How can I best protect my college's academic freedom? Who on my campus is best equipped to assist me? And is it even possible to make time for myself?

Every institution is unique, but fortunately, college leaders can learn from each other's experiences. They had the opportunity to do just that at the American Association of Colleges and Universitiesannual meeting last month.

Panelists shared their insights as campus presidents, detailing how they manage their schedules, boost outcomes for disadvantaged students and decide when to speak out on pressing political or social issues. 

Below, we're rounding up our coverage from the conference:

