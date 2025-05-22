Trump administration revokes Harvard’s ability to enroll international students

Listen to the article 6 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

Dive Brief:

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday pulled Harvard University's authorization to enroll international students, dramatically escalating the already-tense battle between the Trump administration and the Ivy League institution.

The agency accused Harvard of creating a "toxic campus climate" by accommodating "anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators." Kristi Noem, head of the department, also accused the university of "coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus."

The move, which the university on Thursday called unlawful, endangers the visas of Harvard's international students , as they must transfer to another college or they will lose their legal status . Almost 6,800 international students attended Harvard in the 2024-25 academic year, making up 27.2% of the university’s student body, according to institutional data .

Dive Insight:

In April, DHS threatened to revoke Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification if the university did not comply with an extensive records request about its "foreign student visa holders’ illegal and violent activities" by the end of the month. International students studying in the U.S. can only attend colleges that are SEVP-approved.

But DHS' threat against Harvard, while substantial, was largely sidelined from public attention amid the Trump administration’s vast interruptions and cuts to the university’s federal funding.

That includes the Trump administration’s decision to freeze $2.2 billion of Harvard’s funding the same day the university publicly rebuked the government’s demands for academic, hiring and enrollment changes.

Since then, Harvard has sued the federal government over the withheld funding, arguing it is being used "as leverage to gain control of academic decisionmaking" and has "nothing at all to do with antisemitism” and compliance with civil rights laws as the Trump administration claims.

The university now faces another attack on its financial well-being: the loss of tuition revenue from international students.

“It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments," Noem said in a statement Thursday.

In an email Thursday, a Harvard spokesperson called DHS' actions unlawful and said the university's international students and scholars enrich it immeasurably.

“We are working quickly to provide guidance and support to members of our community. This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard’s academic and research mission,” the spokesperson said.

Last month, Harvard's undergraduate admissions office notified prospective international students that they may want to have a “backup plan" in place amid DHS' threats, The Harvard Crimson reported. To that end, the university began allowing them to accept admission to both Harvard and another non-American institution.

However, Harvard still bans international students from accepting spots at other U.S. colleges. In addition to legal reasons, the university said "the situation at Harvard might be replicated at other American universities," according to the Crimson.

Noam signaled her willingness to do just that.

"Let this serve as a warning to all universities and academic institutions across the country,” she said Thursday, arguing that Harvard had "had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing" and refused.

Free speech advocates immediately panned DHS' decision.

"The administration seems hellbent on employing every means at its disposal — no matter how unlawful or unconstitutional — to retaliate against Harvard and other colleges and universities for speech it doesn’t like," the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression said in a statement Thursday.

FIRE also called DHS' wide-ranging records request from Harvard "gravely alarming.”

"This sweeping fishing expedition reaches protected expression and must be flatly rejected," the organization said.

SEVP, a bureaucratic program not typically in the national limelight, gained attention as DHS under President Donald Trump abruptly canceled scores of visas held by international students studying in the U.S.

These revocations, often enacted by the agency without warning or explanation, have prompted numerous lawsuits against DHS.

On April 25, the Trump administration doublebacked and reinstated the canceled visas, the exact number of which is unknown. The move came after judges in more than 50 lawsuits issued temporary injunctions against the visa cancellations, according to Politico.

However, just days later, the Trump administration shared a policy expanding the authority of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to terminate educational visas through Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, the records management system run by SEVP.

Under the policy, evidence of an international student’s failure to comply with the terms of their legal status — not proof or “clear and convincing evidence” — would be enough for ICE to revoke it, according to guidance issued Thursday by the law firm Hunton.

The guidance also noted that the new policy did not address the federal government’s practice of terminating students’ visas without notifying them — meaning they may still have their legal status pulled without either them or their colleges being informed.