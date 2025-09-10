DOL says it’s thinking about overtime as it provides timelines for regulations

The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday it intends to revisit its overtime regulations under the Fair Labor Standards Act but did not disclose a deadline by which to issue an update on the subject, according to a press release.

DOL published its full Spring 2025 regulatory agenda via the White House Office of Management and Budget’s regulatory affairs website after apparently removing an earlier version of the list published last month. The latest list retains efforts identified by DOL in August — such as proposed rules on the FLSA’s joint-employer and worker classification standards — as well as a separate section on long-term regulatory projects including an overtime rule.

Timelines on the different proposals vary. For example, DOL estimated that an updated independent contractor rulemaking could come by the end of September, while a proposed rule on joint-employer regulations was given a December 2025 estimate.

“This regulatory agenda reflects our steadfast commitment to restoring economic opportunity by fostering innovation and reducing unnecessary burdens on employers,” Deputy Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling said in DOL’s press release. “By modernizing outdated rules and prioritizing clarity and efficiency, we’re building a more agile, worker-centered labor policy framework that fuels economic growth and prosperity.”

DOL said its next action on overtime pay eligibility standards is undetermined and similarly did not provide a firm date on when it would take action. The agency said it was reviewing the Biden administration’s 2024 overtime rule, since vacated by a federal judge, and “determining how to proceed.” The Trump administration has already appealed both of the two federal court decisions vacating the 2024 rule to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; the cases remain in litigation.

A separate entry noted that DOL is also evaluating how to address aspects of the Biden administration’s proposed overtime rule that it did not finalize, namely updated standard salary levels for U.S. territories including Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa as well as those for the motion picture industry.

Other regulatory timelines clarified in DOL’s update include a May 2026 target date for rulemaking on investment advice fiduciary rules under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.