 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Union Institute appeals Education Department’s $4.3M fine, decision to cut off aid

The agency accused the private nonprofit college of illegally taking in more financial aid than it gave to students.

Published Dec. 15, 2023
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Senior Reporter
Judges Or Auctioneer Gavel On The Dollar Cash Background
Avosb via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • Union Institute & University has appealed the U.S. Department of Education’s decision to fine it $4.3 million and cut off its access to federal financial aid, an agency spokesperson confirmed Monday.
  • The Education Department has accused Union Institute of taking in roughly $43,500 more in Title IV financial aid than it was entitled. This compounds the private Ohio nonprofit's financial troubles as it faces lawsuits alleging it missed payroll and rent payments. 
  • Losing Title IV money could deal a fatal blow to Union Institute. The university did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. 

Dive Insight:

Union Institute has grabbed headlines all year after its employees began complaining publicly that they weren’t receiving their paychecks. In April, a Union Institute employee filed a class-action lawsuit over the missed pay. The case is ongoing.

Its enrollment had also tumbled from 1,666 students in fall 2012 to 787 in fall 2022, according to federal data. 

But the Education Department argues Union Institute’s problems run much deeper. The agency said in a letter last month that the institution had once again stopped paying its employees, this time since August.

The college also abused federal student aid, earmarking some of t it to cover other types of expenses, the Education Department alleged. 

By law, Union Institute needed to pay students or parents any surplus federal financial aid after applying tuition and other fees. But the university instead tapped that money to pay for the institution’s own expenses, the Education Department said.

Further, the institute took out $43,500 more in financial aid than it needed, most of which it has not paid back, the agency said.

Union Institute has maintained it will remain open, despite the turmoil. The college’s website advertises for classes starting in January.

Filed Under: Finance

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
EXACT Sports Empowering Youth Athletes Announces Selective Program to Showcase Rising Star Ath…
From EXACT Sports
December 04, 2023
Hawkes Learning's New Mastery-Based Biology Courseware on the Cutting-Edge of STEM Education
From Hawkes Learning
December 04, 2023
Four Florida Universities Scale Podium Education's Innovative Early Career Tech Program For Un…
From Podium Education
December 13, 2023
GradGuard Harnesses National Student Health Data to Inform Colleges and Universities About Cos…
From GradGuard
December 06, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Finance
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell