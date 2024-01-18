 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

University of New Hampshire to lay off 75 employees to help save $14M

The public institution’s president indicated more cuts could be on the horizon, including program eliminations.

Published Jan. 18, 2024
Laura Spitalniak's headshot
Staff Reporter
A large brick building with a bell tower on a clear spring day
The image by Millyard800 is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • The University of New Hampshire is laying off about 75 employees as part of an effort to reduce its yearly expenses by $14 million.
  • Colleges nationwide are facing significant competition for students and rising costs and the University of New Hampshire is no exception, President James Dean Jr. said Tuesday. In a message announcing the layoffs, he argued the institution must proactively make budgetary changes to address these issues.
  • Employee compensation and benefits represent the institution's biggest expense category, according to Dean. University spokesperson Tania deLuzuriaga said via email that a vast majority of the affected employees are staff but did not share exact figures

Dive Insight:

Declining enrollment and elevated inflation continues to batter the higher education sector. These trends have hit small institutions particularly hard, though public universities and state flagships like the University of New Hampshire haven’t been immune.

In September, West Virginia University approved dramatic staff and academic cuts in the face of a $45 million deficit. The university's outgoing president was a driving force behind the changes and argued they were necessary so more resources could be devoted to in-demand programs.

The University of New Hampshire is also facing budgetary challenges and fewer students. The university’s main campus enrolled almost 14,000 students in fall 2022, down from just over 15,200 a decade prior, according to federal data. 

Enrollment concerns are likely to continue. Colleges are preparing for what’s known as the “demographic cliff” — a sharp decline in the number of high school graduates that’s projected to start around 2025. 

"We know these challenges will persist in the coming years, and we must act to ensure that UNH is on firm financial footing to weather the challenges ahead," said Dean, who is set to retire in June. 

The layoffs represent a small proportion of the roughly 3,700 employees at the university’s main campus. But Dean acknowledged the downsizing will have "profound effects on the impacted individuals and their families."

Affected employees will receive separation benefits, severance pay and job placement assistance. The university will also offer eligible employees health insurance continuation.

Dean indicated that further cuts could be ahead, including "stopping some practices, consolidating some offices, and ending some programs and activities." He did not elaborate further.

University leaders plan to host a remote town hall on Jan. 24 to answer employee questions about the budget cuts. DeLuzuriaga did not answer if officials expect further layoffs.

"By addressing these challenges head-on, we are establishing a solid and sustainable financial foundation to ensure the success of our academic, research, and outreach programs and activities that are fundamental to our core mission and the exceptional UNH experience," Dean said.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Klett World Languages establishes Canadian counterpart in Calgary
From Klett World Languages Canada
January 09, 2024
Renowned UCLA Business School Professor, Olav Sorenson, Tapped to Launch and Chair the Academi…
From Breakout Learning
January 09, 2024
Three Key Factors Impacting Higher Education Marketing and Student Engagement in 2024
From EducationDynamics
January 10, 2024
Gale’s New Power to the People Archive Reveals the Historical Roots of Today’s Counterculture …
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
January 17, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Enrollment
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell