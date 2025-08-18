 Skip to main content
Week in review: Details emerge on plans to collect new admissions data

We’re rounding up last week’s stories, from the Trump administration’s plans to gather new applicant info to another antitrust lawsuit against top colleges.

Published Aug. 18, 2025
Ben Unglesbee's headshot
Senior Reporter
The camera shows the exterior of an off-white stone building with the working "U.S. Department of Education" on the side of the building
The U.S. Department of Education Building is seen on Feb. 7, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Kayla Bartkowski via Getty Images

Most clicked story of the week:

Nearly three dozen selective colleges are facing an antitrust lawsuit alleging they used the early decision admissions process to reduce competition and inflate prices. Also named as defendants are application platforms Common App and Scoir, as well as the Consortium on Financing Higher Education, an information-sharing coalition of selective liberal arts colleges.

By the numbers
 
740,000
That’s the estimated number of work hours the higher education sector can expect to add as a result of the U.S. Department of Education’s plan to cull new data from colleges on their applicants’ race and sex. Behind the push is the Trump administration’s hostility toward diversity initiatives and its aggressive approach to enforcing the U.S. Supreme Court’s ban on race-based admissions.

Anti-DEI push in courts, board rooms and classrooms:

  • A federal judge declined to block Alabama’s governor from enforcing a new law that eliminates diversity, equity and inclusion offices and forbids colleges from requiring students to adopt a long list of “divisive concepts.” The professors and students who sued over the law expressed concerns that it is overly vague and restricts their free speech rights. 
  • The Iowa Board of Regents adopted a new policy requiring public university faculty to present controversial subjects “in a way that reflects the range of scholarly views and ongoing debate in the field.” Before last week's vote, the board stripped the proposal's original language around DEI and critical race theory after public pushback. But one regent noted the policy does not define "controversial" and raised questions about who would. 
  • Students for Fair Admissions dropped its lawsuits against the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Air Force Academy over race-conscious admissions. Both academies dropped their diversity efforts in admissions earlier this year under a directive from the Trump administration. 

Quote of the week:

“Our actions clearly demonstrate our commitment to addressing antisemitic actions and promoting an inclusive campus environment by upholding a safe, respectful, and accountable environment.”

George Washington University

The private institution became one of the latest targets of the Trump administration, which claimed the university was indifferent to harassment of Jewish and Israeli students on its Washington, D.C., campus. As with its accusations against a handful of other colleges, the administration cited a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at GWU in spring 2024. The university asked the local police to clear the encampment shortly after it was formed.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

