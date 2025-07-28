Week in Review: Trump’s attacks on universities roil higher ed

Temple University in Philadelphia plans to lay off 50 staff members to reduce a previously projected deficit of $60 million down to $27 million. The layoffs represent nearly 1% of Temple’s workforce and are part of a larger reduction of 190 positions across the university that were largely eliminated through attrition and cutting vacant roles.

The number of Tennessee high school students set to receive automatic acceptance letters to two- and four-year colleges in the fall as part of a new state direct admissions pilot. The program will include financial aid information for about half the high school students to test whether that boosts their chances of enrolling.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced a new probe into George Mason University , the fourth from the Trump administration in roughly three weeks. The latest investigation aims to conclude whether the Virginia public university discriminated in its admissions process and scholarships. It will also look at the university’s handling of campus antisemitism. The probe follows other investigations scrutinizing George Mason’s diversity efforts.

Amid the investigations, George Mason’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors blasted the institution’s governing board, issuing a vote of no confidence over what it described as an “inadequate and deeply troubling” response to the Trump administration’s attacks on the university and its president.

As the Trump administration applies pressure to a widening cohort of universities, the first to come under fire — Columbia University — struck a deal with the feds. Under the settlement, Columbia will pay $221 million to settle the government’s probes into the Ivy League institution, including claims that it didn’t do enough to protect Jewish students from harassment.