Week in review: UCLA and other colleges move to cut costs

Most clicked story of the week:

A federal judge struck down the U.S. Department of Education's Feb. 14 guidance that threatened to revoke federal funding for colleges and K-12 schools that practiced diversity, equity and inclusion efforts it considers illegal. In her decision, the judge ruled that the guidance unconstitutionally put viewpoint-based restrictions on academic speech and used overly vague language about what was prohibited.

Number of the week: 6,000+

The number of international student visas the U.S. Department of State has revoked so far this year. The agency terminated between 200 and 300 of the visas over allegations of support for terrorism, a spokesperson said.

Staffing and investigations at the Education Department:

The Education Department will reinstate over 260 laid-off Office for Civil Rights employees in small groups every other week, following a federal judge's order. The restoration of staff will take place from Sept. 8 through Nov. 3, according to court filings.

Almost three-quarters of financial aid administrators reported “noticeable changes” in the Federal Student Aid office’s communications and processing speed since the massive Education Department layoffs earlier this year, according to a survey from the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

Despite the decrease in staff, the department has continued to open civil rights investigations, announcing one last week at Haverford College . The agency cited allegations that the small Pennsylvania institution hadn't done enough in response to campus antisemitism. A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Haverford over similar allegations earlier this year.

Budget cuts and restructuring: