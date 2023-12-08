 Skip to main content
This week in 5 numbers: Net tuition revenue predicted to grow 2% to 4% next year

We’re rounding up some of our top stories from the week, from predictions about the higher education sector’s performance to a longtime college leader stepping down.

Published Dec. 8, 2023
From Fitch Ratings’ predictions for the higher education sector’s performance next year to Paul LeBlanc stepping down from his long-held role as president of Southern New Hampshire University, here are the top-line figures from some of our biggest stories of the week. 

By the numbers
 
2%-4%
The potential growth in net tuition revenue that colleges could see next year, according to a new analysis from Fitch Ratings. However, those increases are unlikely to counter rising operating costs.
 
20
The number of years Paul LeBlanc has helmed Southern New Hampshire University, an online behemoth counting over 160,000 students last fall. LeBlanc is stepping down from the role next year and will take a one-year sabbatical to write about AI’s impact on education and the workforce.
 
$0.93
The amount women college administrators earn for every $1 that men in similar positions make, according to new data from the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources. That represents just a 3-cent reduction in the pay gap over the past two decades.
 
21
The number of degree programs Fontbonne University plans to cut to address its budget deficit, which has reportedly grown to over $5 million. The Roman Catholic university in Missouri also plans to drop at least 18 faculty jobs.
 
12%
The pay bump the California Faculty Association, a union representing professors and staff, is demanding from the California State University System for the 2023-24 academic year. The union began a series of one-day strikes this week to demand better contract terms.

