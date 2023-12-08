From Fitch Ratings’ predictions for the higher education sector’s performance next year to Paul LeBlanc stepping down from his long-held role as president of Southern New Hampshire University, here are the top-line figures from some of our biggest stories of the week.
This week in 5 numbers: Net tuition revenue predicted to grow 2% to 4% next year
