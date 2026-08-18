Westcliff University acquires Pacific College to expand nursing programs

Dive Snapshot:

Westcliff University has acquired Pacific College to expand Westcliff’s nursing education offerings and meet regional demand for healthcare workers.

The two California for-profit institutions said Friday in a news release that the acquisition would combine Pacific’s “respected nursing programs” with Westcliff’s recently launched nursing college and its “broad network of academic programs, employer relationships and institutional expertise.”

In May, Pacific President Donna Woo said in a letter to students announcing the acquisition agreement that the college would maintain its name, faculty and staff when the ownership changed.

The impact: The Pacific acquisition adds another campus and brand to Westcliff’s growing portfolio of career-based programs.

In the five years between 2019 and 2024, Westcliff’s fall headcount nearly tripled, reaching 7,686 students, according to federal data. With both online and physical programs, the 33-year-old institution counts eight campuses in North America enrolling students from over 130 countries. The college today says it has more than 10,000 students globally.

By contrast, enrollment at the nursing-focused Pacific has hovered at around 250 students during most of that period, with a spike to 373 students in 2021.

“Students will continue to benefit from Pacific College's personalized educational experience while becoming part of a larger academic community recognized for innovation, AI-enhanced learning and industry-aligned education,” the institutions said in an Aug. 14 press release.

Pacific’s Woo said in her May letter that she did not expect the acquisition to significantly affect the college’s daily operations or student services.

“We are optimistic about this transition and believe it will provide lasting benefits to our current and future students and the healthcare communities we serve,” she said then.

The context: Westcliff compared the Pacific combination to its 2021 acquisition of Western State College of Law, in Orange County, California. It did so after Western State nearly closed under financial duress. The law college also kept its name after the combination.

Westcliff said its approach to both acquisitions is to honor the institutions' “ distinct strengths and legacy while supporting long-term success.”

Westcliff and Pacific both framed the merger in terms of meeting demand for nurses and nursing education. They cited a state-projected shortage of over 61,000 registered nurses in California by 2033.

“By bringing Pacific College into the Westcliff family, we're addressing one of California's most pressing workforce challenges,” Westcliff President and CEO Anthony Lee said in a statement Friday.

What we’re watching: With its focus on career education, Westcliff has undergone tremendous growth since its founding a little over 30 years ago. But it could face more competition as other private and public colleges look to meet workforce demand and prioritize career readiness to boost their own enrollments in the coming years.

And with Westcliff’s nursing college relatively young — founded just last year — it will be interesting to see if Westcliff continues expanding its nursing offerings through further acquisitions.