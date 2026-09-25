University of Minnesota eyes $225M in budget cuts

from its budget over two years as it navigates “shifting enrollment trends, unpredictable state and federal funding, and rising costs,” senior leaders said Thursday.

from its budget over two years as it navigates “shifting enrollment trends, unpredictable state and federal funding, and rising costs,” senior leaders said Thursday.

from its budget over two years as it navigates “shifting enrollment trends, unpredictable state and federal funding, and rising costs,” senior leaders said Thursday.

from its budget over two years as it navigates “shifting enrollment trends, unpredictable state and federal funding, and rising costs,” senior leaders said Thursday.

from its budget over two years as it navigates “shifting enrollment trends, unpredictable state and federal funding, and rising costs,” senior leaders said Thursday.

Finding savings, they added, will involve work across the public institution’s five campuses and necessitate moving from a one-year budget planning process to a two-year process.

Finding savings, they added, will involve work across the public institution’s five campuses and necessitate moving from a one-year budget planning process to a two-year process.

Finding savings, they added, will involve work across the public institution’s five campuses and necessitate moving from a one-year budget planning process to a two-year process.

Finding savings, they added, will involve work across the public institution’s five campuses and necessitate moving from a one-year budget planning process to a two-year process.

Finding savings, they added, will involve work across the public institution’s five campuses and necessitate moving from a one-year budget planning process to a two-year process.