x
site logo
Brief

Which states are giving college workers early access to the COVID-19 vaccine?

Permission granted by University of Maryland School of Medicine

Author

By

Published

Jan. 12, 2021

Dive Brief:

  • Colleges' non-healthcare employees may have early access to the coronavirus vaccine in some states, though distribution strategies vary widely. 
  • New York began offering the vaccine Monday to college instructors who teach in-person. Oklahoma and South Dakota also list college staff among their priority groups.
  • Campus workers in healthcare fields and some older adults would likely be eligible sooner, however. Vaccinating colleges' frontline healthcare workers continues to be a priority.

Dive Insight:

States get to decide how they distribute the vaccine. However, they are expected to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which calls for prioritizing healthcare and essential frontline workers along with residents of long-term care facilities and older adults. 

Those who work in education, including teachers and support staff, are considered essential frontline workers in a CDC advisory committee's latest recommendations. That could include certain college employees, said Anita Barkin, co-chair of the American College Health Association's COVID-19 Task Force.

But variation among states' vaccine distribution plans has created a "roll-out labyrinth," a recent analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation explains

College instructors teaching in-person in New York are eligible for the vaccine now, according to the state's distribution plan. South Dakota is including "teachers and other school/college staff" among its early distribution groups, according to its latest vaccine availability outlook

Meanwhile, Oklahoma specifies college workers and students are expected to be eligible in its third phase of vaccine distribution. And college staff in Arkansas will be able to get vaccinated starting next week, according to a media report Tuesday

Other states may also be including college employees in their preliminary phases.

Vaccine distribution has been slow so far. The incoming administration said it plans to accelerate and expand vaccine delivery, though Politico reported that flaws in the Trump administration's coronavirus response could hamper its efforts. However, the Trump administration on Tuesday issued new guidelines expanding the number of adults eligible to receive the vaccine early, which Axios reported would shift the emphasis away from the tiered system of distribution.

ACHA is focused on ensuring campus healthcare workers can get the vaccine. "In some cases, we are hearing that that has been a difficult goal to achieve for student health services," Barkin said.

Most college students may not be able to get the vaccine until late spring, according to recent ACHA guidance. The organization is asking the CDC to consider recommending that students get vaccinated before the end of the spring term, citing the risk of spreading the virus as they leave campus for the summer.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Penn Foster Chooses Anthology’s Robust CampusNexus Solutions to Streamline Overall Student ...
    Press Release from Anthology
    Indian River State College Selects Rah Rah for Next Gen, Mobile-First Campus Community Engag...
    Press Release from Rah Rah
    GAISA Presses for Action from President-Elect Biden to Protect International Students
    Press Release from
    Global Alliance for International Student Advancement (GAISA)
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Illustration assets by Getty; edited by Michelle Rock/Education Dive/Higher Ed Dive
    Deep Dive

    Why 4-year colleges are tapping Amazon to help deliver cloud computing degrees

    Amazon Web Services is one of a handful of tech employers, including Google and Microsoft, helping colleges offer credentials in the field.

    By Natalie Schwartz • Nov. 25, 2020
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    EvgeniiAnd/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    Colleges are changing the status quo to make curriculum more inclusive

    Protests this summer increased pressure on institutions to replace words with actions, but internal procedures and budgets can be limiting factors.

    By Kelly Field • Nov. 24, 2020
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • Ed Dept releases more than $21B in coronavirus relief for colleges
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Jan. 14, 2021
  • Which states are giving college workers early access to the COVID-19 vaccine?
    By Hallie Busta • Jan. 12, 2021
  • Ed Dept urges Senate leaders to scrutinize colleges' foreign ties
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Jan. 11, 2021
  • In-person classes tied to COVID-19 uptick, CDC study finds
    By Hallie Busta • Jan. 08, 2021
  • ACE simulation shows how much new COVID-19 relief colleges could get
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • Jan. 08, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.