 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

Wisconsin governor sues Republican legislators over withheld university pay raises

The complaint, which also takes aim at other recent lawmaker actions, is the latest development in a prolonged fight over DEI spending.

Published Nov. 1, 2023
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Editor
The Wisconsin State Capitol dome reflecting in a steel and glass building
The Wisconsin State Capitol dome. The state's governor is suing Republican lawmakers, accusing them of impeding government functions. YangYin via Getty Images
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief: 

  • Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers filed a lawsuit against Republican state lawmakers this week that accused them of impeding government functions, including by unlawfully withholding pay raises for Universities of Wisconsin system employees. 
  • The complaint, filed in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, argues that several recent lawmakers’ actions attempt to bypass the normal legislative process to change state laws. 
  • Evers, a Democrat, pointed to the Republican-controlled Joint Committee on Employment Relations, which voted earlier this month to exclude Universities of Wisconsin employees from already-approved pay raises for all state workers. The lawsuit aims to take away the committee’s ability to veto the pay adjustments, arguing that the power violates the state’s separation of powers.

Dive Insight: 

The lawsuit represents an escalation in the battle over the state’s DEI spending. Republican Wisconsin state Rep. Robin Vos, who co-chairs the employment relations committee, has said he would block the raises unless the system cut DEI jobs. 

In a Tuesday announcement, Evers accused the state’s employment relations committee of “holding hostage statutory pay raises” for the system’s roughly 43,000 employees by “demanding that UW first make policy concessions to the Legislature not found or required in any law.”

In July, Evers signed Wisconsin’s two-year budget, which included 4% raises for state employees in the first year and 2% raises in the second. However, the Universities of Wisconsin system cannot implement the raises without approval from the state’s employment relations committee. 

That committee’s leaders blocked the raises during a meeting earlier this month. During it, Vos, who is also Assembly speaker, proposed only allowing the raises to go forward if the system handed the Legislature the power to approve new university positions.

Republican lawmakers had attempted to cut these positions in Wisconsin’s budget, but Evers vetoed the proposal. However, the package did cut $32 million from the Universities of Wisconsin budget — the amount Republicans expected the system would spend on DEI initiatives over the next two years. 

The complaint asks the court to declare the committee’s veto provision unconstitutional. 

“Once the Legislature passed the biennial budget bill, the baton passed to the executive branch to administer the pay adjustments therein,” the lawsuit argues. "But this legislative veto permits [the employment relations committee] to delay, approve, or reject UW’s pay adjustments for any reason.”

Vos did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. A representative for state Sen. Chris Kapenga, the other committee co-chair, said he was unavailable to comment. 

The lawsuit also names legislators on two other committees that Evers accused of unlawfully obstructing government functions. 

Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu called the lawsuit “frivolous” in a Tuesday statement

“The Governor is working to diminish the voice of Wisconsinites by limiting the authority of the legislature and unduly strengthening his own administration,” LeMahieu said.

Filed Under: Policy & Legal

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Higher Education Leaders Complete Inaugural Fellowship Focused on Innovation and Partnership
From P3•EDU
November 02, 2023
CG Spectrum Institute Launches New Accredited Creative Courses
From CG Spectrum Institute
October 12, 2023
Scholarships360 Announces 2023-2024 Top Colleges in America
From Scholarships360
October 25, 2023
GradGuard Named One of the Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2023
From GradGuard
October 26, 2023
Editors' picks
Latest in Policy & Legal
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2023 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell