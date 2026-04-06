4 ways higher ed can lead in uncertain times

Higher education is facing a defining moment. Rapid technological change, shifting public expectations and growing skepticism about value are forcing institutions to rethink not just what they teach, but how they prepare students to navigate an increasingly complex world.

Standing still is no longer an option.

At Elon University, the 2025 President’s Report explores how colleges and universities can respond with clarity and purpose by focusing on what today’s students need to think critically, adapt and lead responsibly.

Central to this work is a simple but powerful idea: preparing students not just with knowledge, but with the ability to question, analyze and apply it. In a world defined by uncertainty, students must learn how to think, not what to think, and be willing to take calculated risks as they test ideas, navigate ambiguity and engage with real-world challenges.

The report highlights several practical approaches institutions can adopt:

Embed data and emerging technologies across the curriculum — intentionally

As artificial intelligence and data reshape every sector, institutions must move beyond isolated courses and integrate these tools across disciplines. At Elon, this work is coordinated through initiatives like Data Nexus, where students develop data literacy through more than 60 data-intensive courses and co-curricular experiences. Faculty redesign assignments to incorporate AI tools alongside ethical reflection, asking not just what technology can do, but what it should do.

Connect classroom learning to real-world challenges

Students are best prepared when they regularly apply knowledge beyond the classroom. At Elon, that means engaging in projects tied to real-world needs, from developing noninvasive health technologies using machine learning to working with local partners on environmental sustainability. These experiences encourage students to test ideas, learn from failure and refine their thinking in meaningful contexts.

Build structured mentoring networks

In a time of uncertainty, relationships matter as much as curriculum. Elon’s Mentoring in Meaningful Relationships model connects students with faculty, staff, peers and alumni throughout their academic journey. These networks provide guidance and perspective, helping students build confidence, clarify goals and navigate transitions with greater resilience.

Integrate well-being, belonging and purpose into the academic experience

Student success increasingly depends on whether students feel supported as whole people. Through its HealthEU framework, Elon integrates six dimensions of well-being into campus life, while living-learning communities and community partnerships foster connection and shared purpose. Complemented by a strong culture of mentoring and values-based leadership, students are encouraged to reflect on who they are, how they engage across difference and how they want to contribute in a complex world.

Together, these approaches reflect a broader shift from education as a transactional experience to one that is relational, experiential and grounded in purpose.

As higher education continues to evolve, institutions that prepare students to think critically, act with intention and take informed risks will be best positioned to serve students and society. Elon’s President’s Report offers one example of how that work can take shape, and a framework others can adapt in their own contexts.