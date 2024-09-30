Cracking the code: What today’s parents really want from colleges

A recent survey conducted by CampusESP and Ruffalo Noel Levitz has shed light on what over 11,000 parents of prospective college students are seeking from their chosen institutions. The comprehensive survey — the 2024 Prospective Family Engagement Report — provides a wealth of data and insights, but these are the top six takeaways that could significantly influence your approach to engaging with families in this recruitment season.

Parents expect frequent communication

The survey reveals that 81% of families want to hear from colleges at least weekly. While this is a slight decline from 88% in 2023, it remains a significant increase from the pre-pandemic level of 64%.

This shift underscores a growing expectation for regular and tailored communication. Institutions need to develop a robust family communication strategy to meet these expectations and keep families informed and engaged.

Email remains the preferred communication channel

For the fifth consecutive year, email is the top choice for receiving updates, with 85% of prospective families selecting it. This preference highlights the importance of maintaining a regular email communication plan. For institutions just starting, focusing on timely and relevant email updates is a straightforward way to connect with families effectively.

Transparency about financial matters is essential

Financial concerns are at the forefront of parents’ minds, especially given the major FAFSA delays last year, and continuing well into this academic cycle. Information on tuition, costs, financial aid, and scholarships is deemed most critical, with 87% of parents finding financing education challenging.

83% place financial aid and scholarships among their top five considerations when selecting a college, and 67% might dismiss a school based on sticker price alone. Providing transparent and consistent financial information is crucial for helping families navigate these complexities.

Beyond the cost — showcase institutional value

While cost is a significant concern, parents are also interested in understanding the value of their investment. 62-65% of families shared that the top three areas where families seek more information are job placement rates, career services, and alumni networking.

Institutions should emphasize how their programs lead to successful outcomes for their students and provide clear evidence of the long-term benefits and stability that come with their degrees, and how it can differ from other schools of similar caliber.

Text messaging is on the rise

Text messaging has emerged as a preferred communication channel, with 33% of families requesting it, up from 27% last year. This format is particularly effective for sending reminders and urgent information.

Despite its growing popularity, only 24% of institutions currently utilize texting, a gap that represents a significant opportunity for engagement. Text messaging is especially favored by first-generation students, Hispanic, Black, and lower-income families, making it a vital tool for inclusive communication.

More importantly the quality of communication matters

The quality of communication with prospective families plays a crucial role in their college selection process. Parents rank the effectiveness of institutional communication as the third most important factor, just after campus visits and digital content related to potential majors. An impressive 94% of parents consider high-quality communication vital in their decision-making process, expressing the need for schools to prioritize clear and effective messaging.

The 2024 Prospective Family Engagement Report offers valuable insights into how colleges can enhance their engagement with prospective students' families. By addressing the growing demand for frequent and quality communication, leveraging preferred channels like email and texting, and providing clear financial and value-related information, institutions can better align with family expectations and improve their recruitment efforts.