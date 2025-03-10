Engaging families: A key to boosting college student retention

While student retention has always been a top priority for institutions, the evolving landscape of higher education and forecasted difficulties in enrollment are further emphasizing its importance. At the same time, institutions are increasingly recognizing the pivotal role families play in student success and retention. Recent data underscores that when parents are actively engaged, students are more likely to persist through their academic journey.​

Overall retention gains from family engagement

A 2025 study by CampusESP examined 11,442 first-time, first-year students across ten universities. The findings revealed that students with engaged parents experienced retention rates averaging 5.7% higher than their peers. Notably, some institutions reported increases ranging from 1.4% to 20.9%.

The “why” here is tied to enabling the family member to be a better advisor to their student, armed with the information they need to provide support and suggestions. Nearly half of students talk with their parents daily, and 99% connect with their family weekly. With today’s students turning homeward for guidance, families need resources to successfully navigate that role.

Katy Lowe-Schneider, Associate Provost for Student Outcomes at Hanover College, emphasized the importance of providing parents with accessible information: "At Hanover, we asked ourselves what barriers were in place that were inhibiting student success. One barrier we identified was that we simply made it too hard for parents and families to access the information that they needed to be a key partner for their student."​

A comprehensive information destination and simple procedures for requesting and accessing FERPA-protected student data was the solution.

Enhanced retention for Black, Hispanic, and Pell-eligible students

The impact of family engagement is even more pronounced among Black and Hispanic students. The same study reported an average retention gain of 6.3% for these groups, compared to a 1.8% increase for White students. ​

First-generation and Pell-eligible students also benefit significantly from parental involvement. The study found retention gains of 6.1% for those eligible for Pell grants when families were kept informed about student progress. ​

Maria Gonzales, Director of the Office of Parent/Family Engagement and International Admissions at Roane State Community College, noted the practical benefits of engaging families: "[Sharing this information] is crucial to helping students stay on track. By reminding families about holds or bills, they can play a part in helping their student register for the upcoming term and continue their education."​

Providing student information in a secure, positive way

Ease of access to FERPA-protected information becomes incredibly important in protecting data privacy. The reality? 61% of parents have their students’ college IDs and passwords — and that only represents the parents that admit to it.

With parent-initiated, digital permissions waivers, institutions can scale and improve secure access for families that want to help keep their students on track. Students control exactly which records are shared, giving them the autonomy to make their own decisions about their information.

"FERPA is not a weapon, a sword, or a shield,” shared Dr. John Jones, Vice President of Student Affairs at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “It's a process in which you are protecting student information, but at the same time are sharing the information with the appropriate parties."​

By providing families with timely and relevant information, institutions can foster a supportive network that encourages students to persevere and succeed in their academic endeavors.

“It bridges the gap between students and their support systems, providing easy access to critical information,” said Ashlee Pollard, Ed.D., Director of Student Solutions & Momentum Center at the University of West Georgia. “We’re creating opportunities for families to engage in their student’s success, every step on the way.”