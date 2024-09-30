How UM-Dearborn builds engagement on a commuter campus

The University of Michigan-Dearborn, a 100% commuter campus where 40% are transfer students, partnered with Mentor Collective during the pandemic to address student engagement challenges by implementing effective mentorship programs. Melissa Stone, Vice Provost for Enrollment Management, experienced this mentorship transformation both as a leader and a parent. “My son started here, and I got to see firsthand how quickly he was connected with a mentor. It was exciting to see him starting to feel comfortable with this next step in his college journey. Shifting from an opt-in to an opt-out 'all in' mentorship model has significantly improved student success metrics, with nearly 1,000 mentees participating this fall compared to only 200 in previous years. The opt-out model removed barriers to access and ensured a consistent experience for every student. The strategy has become critical for capturing comprehensive data from the entire incoming class.

The Power of the Opt-Out Model

While the old opt-in system positively impacted student retention, it benefited only about 20% of the student body, leaving many unaware of the mentorship program's advantages. The opt-out model changed the game. "When we made the decision to have the opt-out for all students, it really allowed students to have a mentor match quickly," says Kelsey Parker, Project Manager for Experiential Learning. The model removed choice as a barrier by integrating registration and matching into the admissions and orientation processes. “Instead of inviting students to join, we incorporate mentoring into their journey from the start,” Stone adds. This has led to a substantial increase in engagement, touching nearly the entire student body and yielding richer data insights. "The time we used to spend recruiting students can now be devoted to meaningful mentorship interactions," Parker reflects, highlighting the efficiency of the new process.

Efficient Scaling without Burdening Staff

With the new model, UM-Dearborn increased its reach and maintained efficiency. "If you added up all the years of our former partnership, we surpassed ourselves year over year, or a culmination of our initial three-year partnership just this fall," Parker notes. By utilizing Mentor Collective’s dashboards and data for timely interventions rather than focusing on recruitment efforts, the model’s success is clear. "Our workload hasn't changed—only increased in excitement. Scaling is absolutely possible," she emphasizes, pointing out the strategic benefits of working with a larger, more consistent cohort. Adding alumni and student staff to the mentor pool further supports scalability.

Harnessing Data for Early Interventions

The integrated system uses insights from peer mentors with an early-alert “flag” system to address student challenges, such as loneliness and academic anxiety. Emily Barrett, Mentor Collective’s Partnerships Director, explains, "Indicators of risk are both viewed in aggregate for trends and at the individual student level." The measurable impact includes 928 mentees matched with 366 mentors, 8,190 text messages exchanged, and 22 flags raised for early intervention, demonstrating the program's broad success.

Setting a Benchmark for Mentorship Models

In partnership with Mentor Collective, UM-Dearborn’s opt-out ‘all-in’ model sets a powerful precedent for other institutions seeking to enhance student engagement and success. This seamless integration of mentorship into every student’s journey has proven invaluable for boosting retention and institutional effectiveness. "It's our job to use assessments and flags as indicators for interventions,” notes Kelsey Parker, highlighting the practical application of mentorship analytics. Melissa Stone adds, "We didn’t have to pay mentors because students wanted to engage and give back to their community," emphasizing the sustainable impact of intrinsic motivation and leadership development. With Mentor Collective providing essential training, mentors are well-equipped to guide their peers effectively, ensuring the program's continued success and growth.

Discover how embedding scalable peer mentorship into your student success strategy can transform your campus.