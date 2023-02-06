Strategies for student engagement during the mental health crisis

Keeping students healthy, well, and engaged through their academic journey to graduation is one of the primary challenges for higher education. This was true prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and college and university leaders today must navigate a continued mental health crisis and determine how best to support student mental health on and off campus. TimelyMD’s Gen Ztressed series recently featured a panel discussion on the topic of student engagement during the mental health crisis hosted by the Boston Globe’s Laura Krantz. Panelists included Dr. Beth Rushing, president of the Appalachian College Association; Robin Darcangelo, senior dean of student affairs at Napa Valley College; and Alex Henoch, a University of Wisconsin student.

Students who started their college careers in 2020 did not get to experience a normal academic year or the regular campus life that they expected. Some schools extended their spring break by a week in 2020 only to permanently send students home to a new learning environment for the semester (and several semesters to come). Now, there is a new normal for students and higher education leaders—one where digital support services are essential, expected by students, and can impact campus enrollment.

The question for higher education leaders is this: What strategies can ensure that your campus is helping students to support their health and well-being as the mental health crisis continues?

Strategies to support student mental health

During the Gen Ztressed panel discussion, Henoch said one issue is that many college students feel that their mental health issues are too minor to speak with someone about. This can happen particularly when a student decides to compare their situation to what someone else is going through. He noted that this is an unhealthy mindset to have. To help remove this stigma, Henoch discussed the importance of increasing access to mental health services so students feel like they can seek support no matter how insignificant something may seem.

Mental health support is not one-size-fits-all. Each person’s situation and experience is unique and personal to them. In the same way, it’s important to think about how colleges and universities can be proactive instead of reactive when it comes to student mental health care. Adding mental health initiatives or changing policies to support student health and well-being should be something that is regularly considered, rather than a reactive measure.

Strategies to keep students engaged

Every student is unique, and so is the way that they will address their own mental health. On-campus resources are helpful for many students, but not every student wants to go in-person to a counseling center. Or the hours of campus health care resources may not work with a student’s schedule to speak in person with a school counselor.

Communicate beyond the website by posting flyers around campus, sending emails, sharing on social media, and having faculty members talk about what’s happening in the classroom. This will help make sure consistent messaging about mental health resources and student services is clear.

Be collaborative with students by listening, allowing them to give feedback, and working to implement that feedback.

Work to build a school-wide campus culture that encourages students to prioritize their mental health and seek care.

Check in and be there to listen and support students and the campus community.

Allow mental health days and build trust with students by letting them use these days when needed.

Keeping both students and faculty engaged after the stress the pandemic caused since 2020 might seem impossible. However, working to create a campus culture where students feel comfortable enough to talk about mental health and seek the help they need is a step in the right direction. The mental health crisis is prevalent across all segments of higher education. From state universities and private institutions to HBCUs and community colleges, the time is now to prioritize your campus’ strategy for student engagement, health, and well-being.

To learn more about student engagement strategies for your campus, watch the Gen Ztressed panel discussion that explores ways to improve student retention and engagement by better supporting student well-being.