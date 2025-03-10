Teaching students to harness the power of data literacy

In today’s world, data is omnipresent. From health care and finance to social media and business operations, data drives the myriad systems we depend upon. The ability to understand, interpret and responsibly use data is no longer a mere luxury — it is a necessity.

As artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies continue to revolutionize industries and shape society, the gap between those who can harness the power of data and those who cannot is widening. This divide not only limits individual potential but also poses significant challenges to communities and organizations trying to address the complex problems of our time.

The barriers to data literacy are manifold. For one, many people still view data science and AI as niche fields, reserved for a select group of highly technical experts. This misconception is a barrier, as it leaves entire populations — including many professionals across an array of industries — without the essential skills needed to navigate the increasingly data-centric world. Moreover, the complexity of AI and data techniques can intimidate those who might benefit most from them. Without proper guidance and education, students, professionals and citizens can struggle to keep pace with the rapid evolution of technology and, worse, risk falling behind.

The impetus is on instructors to prepare students for the reality of data in practice

In this work, I’m driven by a personal mission: to bridge the gap between cutting-edge technology and real-world applications. My classroom approach is to blend technical expertise with practical application. I teach a variety of courses — from foundational courses like Management Information Systems, to advanced courses like Data Visualization and Storytelling and Data Driven Analytical Models, to more technical and specialized topics such as Deep Learning for Business and Natural Language Processing for Business. In every course, I aim to connect the applications of AI and data techniques to solving real-world problems. Whether it’s using AI to improve health care outcomes or analyzing social media trends to predict market behavior, students are challenged to think critically about how data can be used to drive positive change.

Beyond academic applications, I emphasize to students that AI and data literacy are crucial in daily life. Many students come to class intimidated by the technicalities of AI and data analysis, but I work to show them how these tools can help solve everyday problems. For instance, in one of my assignments, students learn how to ethically collect job data, how to use OpenAI’s API to enhance their resumes, and how to leverage AI tools to make job applications more efficient. These are real-world skills that boost their confidence and equip them to excel in their future careers. I believe this is where the true value of AI and data literacy lies — in its capacity to improve lives, both professionally and personally.

As much as AI and data analytics can seem like abstract fields of study, they have immediate and tangible applications in solving problems that affect real lives. This is a central tenet of my teaching philosophy: to show students that the skills they are learning today have the potential to make meaningful impacts on the world around them tomorrow.

Data literacy reaches beyond the academic and business worlds

The integration of data literacy into higher education is not just about preparing students for jobs in tech or business. It’s about preparing them to be informed, responsible citizens in a data-driven society. As technology continues to shape every aspect of our lives, we must ensure that our students are not just consumers of data but informed producers, able to leverage data to solve the complex challenges facing our world today. I often remind my students that AI is not the future; it is the present, and their ability to understand and shape it will define their success in an ever-evolving job market.

This philosophy aligns with Elon University’s commitment to promoting innovative teaching and learning across the curriculum. I strongly believe that universities today must strike a balance between knowledge creation and skill acquisition. As much as we value intellectual freedom and academic exploration, we must also prioritize equipping students with the skills necessary to succeed in the workforce. AI and data literacy are no longer optional; they are essential tools for success, and it is incumbent upon us as educators to ensure that our students are ready to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

By teaching students to use AI and data tools responsibly and creatively, we empower them to make a difference in their communities and industries. Whether they go on to work in health care, business or any other field, the skills they gain in data literacy will help them become leaders who are not just passive recipients of technological change but active agents in shaping it. The goal is not simply to prepare students for jobs — it’s to prepare them to make a meaningful impact in the world.

Elon University Assistant Professor of Management Information Systems Long Xia, Ph.D., M.Sc., focuses his research on developing next-gen AI learning algorithms to address issues like cancer treatment, drug safety and AI-driven business strategies. His teaching blends technical expertise with practical applications, challenging students to think critically about using data to drive meaningful change.

