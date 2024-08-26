Why students leave and how to prevent it: Survey reveals higher ed data practices impacting retention

Higher ed retention rates are on the upswing, say researchers, coinciding with institutions’ growing use of data capture and analysis to identify risk factors and intervene before students jump ship. Student retention remains a leading priority — and source of headaches — for higher ed leaders amidst a shrinking pool of students, rising competition and skepticism over the value of higher education. Knowing which behaviors or experiences make withdrawal more likely can help institutions reverse detractions before students are lost.

To shed light on the opportunities to drive engagement and counter the factors that often precede students’ decision to leave, TouchNet partnered with Higher Ed Dive’s studioID to survey higher ed leaders across the U.S. and Canada about which experience levers they prioritize or deem effective in student retention.

Identifying early indicators of imminent student dropout

What factors tend to sway students’ decision to leave before completing their degree? Surveyed higher ed leaders ranked challenges based on their impact on students’ choice to drop out. Top challenges indicated as having a “significant” or “moderate” impact included:

Financial hardship (86%)

Emotional or mental stress (80%)

Job of family responsibilities (73%)

Health challenges (66%)

Courses are not a good fit for career goals (65%)

Lacking sense of belonging or participation in non-academic campus activities (65%)

Technology obstacles to navigating the higher ed experience (59%)

Inconsistent experiences with campus services, resources or staff (57%)

Given the broad range of influential factors, institutions may find it challenging to know which area(s) to focus their improvement efforts first. Fortunately, students often leave many clues indicating they’re disengaged and at risk of imminent withdrawal before they actually drop out, such as the following signals indicated by the survey respondents:

Student has frequent class absences (63%)

Student’s grades are slipping (61%)

Student is behind on tuition payments (42%)

Student isn’t using resources or services at their disposal (41%)

Student has difficulty coming to campus for activities that require their physical presence (27%)

Student is late to return or access dorms (25%)

Student isn’t attending campus events or club meetings (23%)

On-campus resident isn’t using the meal plan (18%)

These trackable behaviors present opportunities for early intervention.

Tracking trending behaviors enables early identification of threats, opportunities

The higher education sector still trails behind other industries in its use of data to inform business, financial or operational decisions. Even so, data use in higher ed has grown steadily in the last couple of years, with twice as many leaders reporting that they use data to guide decisions in 2024 compared to TouchNet and Higher Ed Dive’s 2022 survey.

When asked what student data they compile and review in 2024 that wasn’t compiled or reviewed a year ago, survey respondents pointed to trending student behaviors, health services usage and financial data, among others.

Where are leaders finding that data? At many institutions, the solution lies in leveraging a tool that’s already deeply integrated into campus life: the campus ID. From dining hall swipes to building access, the campus ID is a common thread tying together different student experiences. For many leaders, that rich pool of data presents a prime opportunity to impact retention and revenue.

California College of the Arts (CCA) is an excellent example of how school leaders can leverage student activity data to inform decision making. CCA staff can easily access comprehensive student data — e.g., class registrations, payments, activity participation, meal plan usage, etc. — within a centralized dashboard. According to Michelle Ziegmann, CCA’s associate vice president of technology services, this great student data integration and access helps them “understand where students are from application to graduation so we can offer the right services at the right time that would help them stay on the path toward graduation.”

“Having access to that data is critical for spotting hidden risks and opportunities,” says Heather Richmond, vice president of marketing for TouchNet, which is CCA’s provider of integrated commerce and credentials solutions. It is also key in helping school leaders make sound decisions after they identify the risks and opportunities. “[Campus ID data] helps higher ed leaders vet their hunches as to why students are leaving, so they don’t sink effort and dollars into areas that won’t yield desired results,” Richmond explains.

Preventing a domino effect of disengagement and dissatisfaction

Students live interconnected lives, and no single metric can gauge student success (or their intent to leave) in isolation. Whether on campus or remote, student experiences are cumulative and interwoven: Grades, event attendance, a sense of belonging and more all come together to shape student sentiment toward the institution.

As one survey respondent explained, if you can’t pay your tuition on time, your grades might slip, you might skip campus events, and stress might taint all other campus experiences. Without proactive intervention, that one point of failure can trigger a domino effect, collapsing onto other experiences and perceptions.

It’s why having a unified source of campuswide data is such a game-changer, Richmond notes. “Put simply, it’s an evidence-based roadmap to help leaders spot pockets of waste and opportunity, as well as early risk signals that would’ve remained hidden otherwise.”

She concludes: “If you’re looking to impact retention with a high degree of certainty, your campus ID data is a trusty compass, illuminating your best next steps.”

Download the full survey report for more insights that can help strengthen student retention at your institution. Explore what’s possible for your institution when you schedule a complimentary consultation with TouchNet.