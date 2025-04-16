 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

What you missed from the 2025 ASU+GSV Summit

Education leaders gathered in San Diego to discuss everything from cuts at the U.S. Department of Education to higher education innovation.

Published April 16, 2025
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
A group of students walk together on a sidewalk on a college campus.
Jacob Wackerhausen via Getty Images

Thousands of education and technology leaders converged on San Diego in early April for the annual ASU+GSV Summit, which focuses on innovation in the higher education and K-12 sector. 

Their discussions were wide-ranging. 

For instance, U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon defended large cuts at the U.S. Department of Education, arguing they were necessary to eliminate bureaucracy. 

Meanwhile, higher education experts discussed the many challenges the sector faces and how they think colleges can become more disruptive to overcome barriers. And community college leaders shared how those schools can boost workforce development. 

Below, we’re rounding up our coverage from the conference.

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
New Report Highlights Critical Higher Education Challenges
From Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB),
April 16, 2025
Gale Launches Online Digital Humanities Course for Undergraduate Students
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
April 01, 2025
NACU Partners with IPClear to Unlock Millions in Revenue for Member Institutions Through Netwo…
From IPClear
March 27, 2025
Gale Digital Scholar Lab Adds New Personalization and Visualization Features to Deliver Greate…
From Gale, part of Cengage Group
April 02, 2025
Editors' picks
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.