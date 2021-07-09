x
site logo
Brief

21 Republican AGs take aim at the Biden administration's Title IX interpretation

Published July 9, 2021
Jeremy Bauer-Wolf's headshot
Reporter
Rawf8/Getty Images Plus via Getty Images

Dive Brief:

  • A group of 21 Republican state attorneys general wrote to President Joe Biden on Wednesday arguing the administration "misconstrued federal law" when it interpreted Title IX to broadly protect gay and transgender individuals from discrimination. 

  • The U.S. Department of Education said last month that the federal sex discrimination law applies to sexual orientation and gender identity, relying on a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year. 

  • The Biden administration also intends to overhaul the rules under Title IX,  which were put in place by former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and drew ire from sexual assault survivor advocates. 

Dive Insight:

The Biden administration last month said that a 2020 Supreme Court ruling, Bostock v. Clayton Countywhich established protections for gender identity and sexual orientation in federal employment lawalso extended to Title IX, the law banning sex-based discrimination on college campuses. 

Title IX contains similar language to Title VII, the employment law blocking discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. 

Yet the Republican AGs wrote in Wednesday's letter that the Biden administration is attempting to "rewrite" Title IX without going through proper legal channels. The White House's interpretation "represents a 180-degree change from the position" the Trump administration took several months prior, the AGs wrote. 

The Trump Education Department in January published a memo rejecting that Bostock applied to Title IX. The two federal laws are "different ... in many important respects," including that Title IX allows for activities and certain facilities to be segregated by sex, the Trump administration said

The AGs in their letter also criticized recent guidance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, also citing Bostock, saying that employers must accommodate workers on certain issues, including dress code and pronouns.

"By unilaterally plunging ahead with these sweeping dictates, your administration harms the rule of law and undermines the legitimacy of these executive agencies," the AGs wrote, calling on Biden to work with them to resolve these concerns. 

An Education Department spokesperson on Friday referred a request for comment to the EEOC. 

An EEOC spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the agency "routinely provides technical assistance to assist the public in understanding" the laws it enforces. 

The guidance issued last month does not state new EEOC policy "but simply gathers in one place the Commission's prior positions on these issues along with a straightforward, accessible explanation of the Supreme Court's decision in Bostock v. Clayton County," according to the spokesperson.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Policy & Legal Higher Ed

Editors' picks

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Spencer Platt via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    International students face a rocky road to campus this fall

    Beyond coronavirus-related restrictions, experts say perceptions of the U.S. as unwelcoming linger, though some institutions will be more affected than others.

    By Danielle McLean • June 24, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Leon Neal via Getty Images

    Are tuition-share agreements between colleges and OPMs on solid legal footing?

    Some lawmakers and advocacy groups on the political left have these contracts for marketing and recruitment in their crosshairs.

    By Natalie Schwartz • June 18, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Gale Unveils New Archive on Far-Right Groups in America
    Press Release from
    Gale, a Cengage company
    Survey Examining Health Insurance Trends for College and University Students Launches
    Press Release from Risk Strategies Student Health Practice
    Wiley Named Best Career Readiness Solution by SIIA CODiE Awards
    Press Release from
    Wiley
    TimelyMD Introduces Basic Needs Support for Community College Students
    Press Release from
    TimelyMD
    View all | Post a press release
    Editors' picks
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Spencer Platt via Getty Images
    Deep Dive

    International students face a rocky road to campus this fall

    Beyond coronavirus-related restrictions, experts say perceptions of the U.S. as unwelcoming linger, though some institutions will be more affected than others.

    By Danielle McLean • June 24, 2021
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Leon Neal via Getty Images

    Are tuition-share agreements between colleges and OPMs on solid legal footing?

    Some lawmakers and advocacy groups on the political left have these contracts for marketing and recruitment in their crosshairs.

    By Natalie Schwartz • June 18, 2021
    • Latest in Policy & Legal
  • 21 Republican AGs take aim at the Biden administration's Title IX interpretation
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • July 09, 2021
  • Tenn. commission to recommend how to right underfunding at state HBCU
    By Natalie Schwartz • July 08, 2021
  • Massachusetts bill to boost state higher ed funding gains backing
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • July 06, 2021
  • Ohio bill would effectively ban public colleges from requiring the coronavirus vaccine
    By Jeremy Bauer-Wolf • July 02, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.