This week in 5 numbers: George Mason law school faces $38M in running losses

We’re rounding up some of our top recent stories, from a heavy cumulative loss at one law school to a guide on welcoming transfer students.

Published Oct. 4, 2024
Natalie Schwartz's headshot
Senior Editor
A view of two campus buildings at George Mason University
George Mason University, above, is seeing running losses at its law school. The image by Ron Cogswell is licensed under CC BY 2.0

From a heavy running loss at an East Coast law school to expert tips on how to support transfer students on campus, here are our top-line figures from some of our biggest stories of the week.

By the numbers
 
$38.3 million
The cumulative loss faced by George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School. Although preliminary data shows the law school’s enrollment of 116 students is higher than last year, those figures are down 27% from 2022.
 
16%
The share of community college students who transfer and earn a bachelor’s degree within six years. Experts recently discussed how colleges can be more welcoming to transfer students at a panel during the National Association for College Admission Counseling’s annual conference.
 
2,350
Drexel University’s revised enrollment goal for first-year undergraduate students this fall — a figure that is 17.5% below previous projections. The private university blamed the drop on the bumpy rollout of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and is now bracing for cuts.
 
10
The academic programs Baldwin Wallace University is planning to eliminate in a bid to fix its budget woes. This marks the second time the Ohio institution has announced cuts this year — in February, Baldwin Wallace also said it would nix or combine 13 majors.
 
500+
The community colleges that are registered as apprenticeship sponsors. However, fewer than half had active apprentices last year, according to a new report, which argued that community colleges have “significant untapped potential” to help workers learn key skills.

