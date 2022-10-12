 Skip to main content
77% of adults think it would be hard to pay for college, according to survey

Published Oct. 12, 2022
Rick Seltzer's headshot
Senior Editor
$100 bills fan out on top of each other.
New polling finds large majorities of U.S. adults say it would be difficult to pay for college. breeze393/iStock via Getty Images
Dive Brief:

  • More than three out of every four U.S. adults, 77%, say it would be difficult for someone like them to pay for a college education, according to new polling from research firm Morning Consult.
  • Women were more likely than men to call a college education unaffordable, 82% vs. 73%. The survey found 80% of Black respondents, 78% of Hispanic respondents, and 77% of White respondents said college would be difficult to afford.
  • Community colleges and two-year colleges were viewed as the most affordable option — 65% of respondents said they considered them affordable. That was ahead of vocational and professional certificate programs, which 57% of respondents viewed as affordable.

Dive Insight:

The new polling adds data points about a long-standing concern for college leaders: whether the public views higher education as affordable and worthwhile. That question has been even more important since President Joe Biden announced a wide-ranging federal student loan relief plan Aug. 24. The forgiveness plan ignited still-unfolding legal battles and public debate about who should pay what for students' college education and who benefits from it.

The Morning Consult polling took place Aug. 27-28, just after Biden announced his debt forgiveness plan. It includes a sample of 4,420 adults interviewed online and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Almost two-thirds of respondents, 64%, said they never had student loan debt. One in five said they took out student loans but paid them off, while 16% said they currently had student loan debt.

Among those with current debt, 11% said they owed under $5,000, and 16% said they owed between $5,000 and $10,000. A quarter said they owed $10,000 to $25,000, about another quarter reported owing $25,000 to $50,000, and the remaining 24% said they owed more.

Pollsters also asked whether taking out student loans was worth it to attend college, based on borrowers' current financial situation. More than half, 56%, said it was, while 37% said it was not. The remaining 6% said they didn't know.

Community colleges and vocational or professional programs were the only types of higher education viewed as affordable by more than half of respondents. Just 35% said undergraduate education at in-state public universities is affordable, compared to 20% who said the same about undergraduate education at out-of-state public universities.

Only 18% said private nonprofit undergraduate education is affordable. That was still ahead of private for-profit institutions, viewed as affordable by just 13% of respondents.

But 53% of adults said an undergraduate education at an in-state public university is a good value — that is, the outcome is worth the price. For out-of-state public institutions, 41% said the same.

A similar share, 40%, called private nonprofit universities a good value, compared with 33% for a private for-profit undergraduate education.

Still, community colleges and vocational and professional programs outpaced all of the other options when it came to value. Some 65% of respondents called community or two-year colleges a good value, and 66% said the same about vocational and professional programs.

Editors' picks
  • Explore the Trendline
    Image attribution tooltip
    Getty Images
    Trendline

    Student Success

    Explore how universities are working to boost student outcomes by integrating remedial education, providing mental health tools and making education more accessible. 

    By Higher Ed Dive staff
  • People stand at a table.
    Image attribution tooltip
    Mark Makela via Getty Images

    Why aren’t people going to college?

    Many who didn’t enroll or finish degrees say college is too expensive — but they also cite stress and career uncertainty, new research finds.

    By Rick Seltzer • Sept. 28, 2022
