Education Department’s doors blocked to House Democrats

WASHINGTON — Democratic members of the House were blocked from entering the U.S. Department of Education's headquarters in Washington, D.C., Friday after requesting a meeting with Acting Education Secretary Denise Carter to discuss their opposition to the Trump administration’s efforts to limit department programming.

About 18 members of Congress walked up to the visitor's entrance asking to enter after holding a press conference about their concerns. A person who was not wearing a security uniform came outside and told the group they were not allowed to enter. For the next 30 minutes, lawmakers pleaded to be let in the building, with some holding up their congressional business cards and arguing they had a right to enter the federal building as legislators who oversee federal agencies.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security uniformed officers could be seen inside the glass doors.

"Each and everyone one of us have been through these doors," said Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, standing near a sign reading "All Access Entrance." "But, of course, as soon as we get word that Elon Musk and Donald Trump want to shut down the Department of Education, suddenly, they don't want to let members of Congress in that ask questions."

On Wednesday, 96 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to Carter requesting an "urgent" meeting to discuss the Trump administration's plans for what they say is to "illegally dismantle or drastically reduce" the Education Department. The department has received the letter, but no meeting has been scheduled as of Friday afternoon, according to the office of Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif.

An Education Department spokesperson said in an email after the lawmakers' visit that “The protest was organized by members of Congress who were exercising their First Amendment rights, which they are at liberty to do. They did not have any scheduled appointments, and the protest has since ended.”

Democratic members of the U.S. House are denied entry to the U.S. Department of Education's headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 7, 2025. They were there to voice concerns about attempts to reduce or eliminate department programs. Kara Arundel/K-12 Dive

Carter, who is an Education Department senior official overseeing federal student aid, is in the acting role as education secretary pending Senate approval of Trump's choice for education secretary — Linda McMahon. McMahon's confirmation hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Trump is expected to issue an executive order limiting the Education Department's activities, although the timing of that order is unknown. Since being inaugurated Jan. 20, Trump has issued a series of executive orders geared toward education. They include restrictions on diversity, equity and inclusion programs, an expansion of school choice, and halting federal support for "​​gender ideology and discriminatory equity ideology."

Most recently, he ordered K-12 schools and colleges to prevent transgender girls and women from participating on sports teams that align with their gender identity. Those that don't comply could lose their federal funding.

Trump has said his goal is to close the Education Department. However, that would require approval from at least 60 members of the Senate. Supporters of shrinking or eliminating the Education Department say there is too much federal bureaucracy. They also say states and districts should have more control over how to spend federal funds for schools.

During the Friday press conference in front of the Education Department, Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., a former national teacher of the year, asked what would happen to the civil rights of 49 million students, including 7 million students with disabilities, if the Education Department shuts down. She also asked about the $1.6 trillion in student financial aid the department manages.



"If you want to have some true oversight of the department, I'm here for it, but what you will not do is shut down this department and deny access to all of those children who need it while we're in Congress," Hayes said.

Another former educator turned lawmaker, Rep. John Mannion, D-N.Y., said, "When we're talking about dismantling the Department of Education, what we're talking about is larger class sizes, those kids not getting those individualized services, the removal of athletics, art, science, music."

"These people and I will not stand here silently as they steal taxpayer dollars from special education students," Mannion said.

Democratic lawmakers this week have also tried to enter the Washington, D.C., offices of the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Agency for International Development without success, according to statements from lawmakers and news reports.

Also on Thursday, Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., ranking member of the House Education and Workforce Committee, asked the Government Accountability Office to immediately assess the security of IT systems at the Education Department, the U.S. Department of Labor, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services following reports that the temporary Department of Government Efficiency, which is headed by billionaire Elon Musk, has accessed data from various government agencies.

Democratic leaders in Congress sent Carter a letter Wednesday asking about DOGE's involvement in Education Department's internal systems that contain personally identifiable information.