 Skip to main content
close search
site logo
Dive Brief

ACT, SAT scores decline year over year

The class of 2024’s average scores were lower compared to peers from the previous graduating class, but participation in school day testing was stronger.

Published Oct. 17, 2024
Kara Arundel's headshot
Senior Reporter
A close-up photo of an open laptop on a desk. A person's hand is near the laptop and is holding a multi-colored pen.
While many colleges are continuing test-optional or test-free policies, others are reinstating the requirement, causing high school seniors to be more strategic when it comes to applying to higher education institutions. mapo via Getty Images

First published on

K-12 Dive
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Dive Brief:

  • The average ACT composite score of 19.4 from the class of 2024 was slightly lower than the 19.5 earned by their peers who graduated the year before, according to results released by ACT Education Corp., a college admissions assessment provider.
  • Additionally, 57% of high school graduates in 2024 met one or more of ACT's College Readiness Benchmark in English, math, reading and science. First-year college students who meet ACT's benchmarks have about a 50% chance of earning a B or better and a 75% chance of scoring a C or better in their corresponding college courses, according to ACT.  
  • Many colleges and universities shifted their admissions policies to be test-optional or test-free during the pandemic. While many are continuing these policies, others are reinstating the requirement, causing high school seniors to be more strategic when it comes to applying to colleges.

Dive Insight:

ACT said a record high of 78% of exam takers who graduated in 2024 tested through state and district programs that provide free school-day testing to students. 

"When students are able to test during the school day at no cost to them, it opens doors to postsecondary, scholarship, and career opportunities for many students who didn’t know that college could be an option," ACT CEO Janet Godwin said in a statement.

Overall, about 1.4 million students in the class of 2024 took ACT exams at least once in 10th-12th grade, which was comparable to the class of 2023.

Starting next spring, ACT said, the national online tests administered on weekends will be shorter and offer more flexibility for students. Beginning with the September 2025 test, all students testing on a Saturday, either online or on paper, will see these new features. Schools and districts will have these options starting in spring 2026. 

ACT announced earlier this year it partnered with Nexus Capital Management, a private equity firm, to form a public benefit company

Like the ACT, the class of 2024's performance on the nonprofit College Board's SAT — another college admissions assessment — dipped when compared to 2023 graduates. The average SAT total score was 1024, compared to 1028 for the class of 2023, according to a College Board release issued Sept. 24. 

More than 1.97 million students from the class of 2024 took the SAT or PSAT at least once. That's up from the 1.91 million test-takers from the previous graduating class. Additionally, school day testing for the SAT reached a record high of 1.35 million students, the College Board said.

Last year, SAT launched digital PSAT and SAT exams that the organization said were shorter and easier for test takers.

Recommended Reading

Filed Under: Students

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Podium Education Announces New Executives
From Podium Education
October 17, 2024
CIC Partners with IPClear to Offer Member Institutions Opportunity to Generate Millions Throug…
From IPClear
October 01, 2024
Salt Lake Tribune Names Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences A Winner of the Wasatc…
From Joyce University
October 14, 2024
The Public is Invited to Help Bring Halloween Magic to Primary Children’s Hospital
From Joyce University
September 30, 2024
Editors' picks
Latest in Students
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2024 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell