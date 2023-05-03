Almost 300 colleges still have open seats for fall 2023

Nearly 300 U.S. and foreign colleges have told the National Association for College Admission Counseling that they have open seats for fall 2023.

, published Tuesday, which also documents the availability of housing and financial aid for first-year and transfer students.

The figure comes from the admission organization’s

The list is

a way for NACAC to flag for students and families which institutions are accepting applications past May 1, the historic deadline by which accepted students make their picks.